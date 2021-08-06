The Voice of the North: Scotland’s ambulance service has been on the cusp of crisis for far too long

Increased reports of ambulance shortages and long waiting times have left residents all across the north of Scotland feeling powerless.

Unfortunately this is by no means a new problem for the area – the service has been on the cusp of crisis for many years.

While we all hope never to need to call for emergency healthcare, either for ourselves or our loved ones, we go through life subconsciously comforted by the knowledge that help is at hand if we require it. We contribute to this deal, on behalf of ourselves and others, by way of paying taxes.

Sadly it seems that the ambulance service is not currently able to keep up their side of the bargain.

The issue is not the quality of care provided, but the speed at which it reaches those in need. When emergency transportation arrives hours or, in some cases, even the day after being requested, it is understandable that citizens may begin to lose confidence in the system.

Any further delay on Nicola Sturgeon’s part to act could prove catastrophic

Of course, emergency operators must prioritise more pressing calls over others, but there is no question that the current balance is not right. The Fire and Rescue Service has been required to step in to assist with ambulance callouts more and more often.

Not just a rural problem

This is not just a rural problem, but one affecting major cities across the country. Whatever the solution, the Scottish Government has long had the devolved power to find it and put it in place. Any further delay on Nicola Sturgeon’s part to act could prove catastrophic.

Unimaginable pressure has been heaped on to paramedics during the pandemic, and they would undoubtedly welcome an increase in resource.

Perhaps it is to be expected that demand for ambulances will increase now that the worst of the Covid crisis seems to have passed and members of the public are less wary of going into hospital.

We all have a duty to ensure we are not misusing emergency services – but we also have a right to feel confident that legitimate 999 calls will be taken seriously and answered quickly.

