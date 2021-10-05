Readers’ letters: Power solutions, pump morons and the Wurzels

Sir, – The grand old man of Gaia Theory, James Lovelock FRS, has long predicted climate catastrophe but has always advocated nuclear power as an adjunct to renewables.

As gas prices enter the stratosphere and morons panic at the pumps generating a synthetic fuel crisis, it would appear that Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset might prove a wise investment.

Germany is already counting the cost of jettisoning nuclear power in favour of Putin’s natural gas.

Wind energy in Scotland has been wanting for months – no wind, no energy.

Nuclear power is largely carbon-free. Radioactive isotopes constitute a serious, long-lasting environmental hazard.

But current energy costs have spiked at £164 per MWh. The Cameron government in 2013 gave EDF £92.50 per MWh for Hinkley.

Energy crisis. What crisis? One generated by untrusting, self-centred, panicky consumers. Solutions? Become a qualified HGV driver and assist science to perfect fusion power. As for Lovelock – he lives in Dorset at the age of 102 but is young at heart. Celebrate his longevity with some cider à la Wurzels.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

Adrift from ports common sense

Sir, – SNP Business Minister Ivan McKee has failed to assure Scottish business leaders of the benefits of his party’s greenports policy over UK’s freeports, especially the tax and other advantages.

It’s another example of refusing to take advantage of tested solutions that save money and streamline administration in order to scrabble together a miserable illusion of gradual cutting of ties with the UK. As Bill Clinton once said of the Palestinians, the SNP “never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity”, to cast Scotland adrift from common sense and bite the hand that their incompetence and small minds increasingly feeds us.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

It’s time to get tough on littering

Sir, – Having yet again earned my daily exercise picking up other people’s litter could I ask that the Scottish Government (which is, I believe, reviewing the fly-tipping laws) please address the wider issue of littering?

It is obvious to all that there needs to be a fundamental change in the psyche of a great swathe of the public. Because prosecution is very difficult perhaps we need to adopt the Singapore model by introducing:

l Minimum fines of £1,000 for littering.

l One-month school suspension for pupils littering.

l Unlimited fines for fly-tipping (plus double the cost of clean-up and paid to councils).

l Clean-up costs of fly-tipping to be met by perpetrators and not by landowners.

l Councils to meet cost of clean-up where perpetrators not identified.

l Councils to be paid by central government on a cost plus meaningful premium per tonne of litter collected from other than rubbish bins.

Reasoning and hand wringing has not worked.

Douglas Tait, St Columba’s, Lonmay.

Ambulances and fuel for thought

Sir, – Only an SNP councillor could come up with the suggestion that the UK Government is trying to “poach” ambulance drivers by sending them letters about their LGV licences. I also received the letter and I am a water cooler engineer. Does he suppose that the UK Government is forcing people to choose between fuel and clean drinking water?

Maybe if he is so concerned he should concentrate on driving his ambulance rather than his second job as a councillor.

Ian Micklethwaite, Redcloak Drive, Stonehaven.