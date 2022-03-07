Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Gillies: Ukrainian refugees are at serious risk of human trafficking and the UK must protect them

By Jamie Gillies
March 7, 2022, 11:45 am
A young Ukrainian refugee girl travelling across the Romanian-Ukrainian border (Photo:Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Hundreds of thousands of desperate people are pouring over the Ukrainian border to escape the ravages of war.

Current estimates suggest that as many as 1.5 million people have travelled to neighbouring countries so far. These people are grandparents, parents, brothers, and sisters.

A month ago, their lives looked very much like our own, the mediocrity of work, school, and retirement at the centre of their minds. Today, shock and exhaustion are etched onto their faces. Bags and cases are laden onto their backs. The world has been turned upside down.

A common desire unites the hearts of these desperate crowds – safety. Safety from the bomb blasts which, as I write, have killed upwards of 2,000 defenceless civilians since Russia invaded on February 24. Safety from the incursion of troops imposing the autocratic and deranged demands of a foreign dictator upon them.

Safety. Refuge. Silence. A place to lay their weary heads until, God willing, Russia’s hordes are pushed back for good. This fragile hope remains alive today, thanks to the resolve, courage, and sacrifice of the Ukrainian armed forces.

‘Human traffickers will see this crisis as a business opportunity’

The nations of Europe are meeting the needs of Ukrainians. So far, neighbouring countries have accepted tens of thousands of refugees. Poland has taken more than 500,000 people, Hungary 140,000, Moldova 97,000, Slovakia 72,000, and Romania 52,000. Almost 90,000 people have moved on from these countries to others in Europe, including the UK.

These numbers will continue to grow, exponentially, as the conflict continues to escalate. The EU estimates that the total number of displaced Ukrainians could reach seven million.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv (Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

It’s important to note, however, that not all fleeing people are guaranteed safety upon reaching another country. This week, social policy charity, Care, cautioned that desperate refugees are at increased risk of falling into the hands of human traffickers.

Lauren Agnew, trafficking policy expert at Care, told the Independent: “We’re dealing with very vulnerable individuals, and human traffickers are going to be seeing this crisis as a business opportunity”. Gangs, she added, are “waiting to traffic people across Europe” and into exploitative industries.

Another group, International Justice Mission (IJM), which works to identify and free victims of modern slavery, said it was preparing for “increased vulnerability and risk of trafficking of persons” as a result of the conflict.

A social media post by IJM’s Romania field office on Thursday stated: “Hundreds of people are coming in every hour – and while many local people are offering genuine help, not everyone is necessarily there to be kind. There are risks of exploiters taking advantage of tired and vulnerable women and children.”

UK Home Office has a responsibility to protect

On the borders of host nations – amongst the officials, non-governmental organisations, and genuinely concerned citizens trying to help – criminals are poised to prey upon the vulnerability of displaced people. Human traffickers recognise an opportunity to con exposed, fleeing people with false promises of safety and security.

Innocent victims will be charged exorbitant fees for unsafe transport to an unknown place. Upon reaching supposed safety, they could fall into the hands of others who would exploit them further. It’s perplexing and anger-inducing.

Women and children from Ukraine sleep in a makeshift shelter in the train station in Przemysl, Poland (Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Authorities across Europe must take account of this danger. With the displacement of millions, and an unfolding humanitarian crisis not seen within Europe since the dark days of the Second World War, the capacity for harm and exploitation cannot be overstated.

Looking to our own governments, this means ensuring the correct protocols are in place to spot, intercept, and root out criminal enterprises, and support people who have fallen into exploitation in rebuilding their lives. That responsibility rests largely with the Home Office.

We must be generous, welcoming and compassionate

Coincidentally, Westminster is just now debating legislation that threatens to undermine these vital efforts. The UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill, approaching its final stages in the House of Lords, includes provisions on human trafficking and modern slavery that will – if passed unamended – result in lesser statutory support for victims, and the loss of a legal right to remain for victims in need of support.

Parliament must see to it that victims of human trafficking and modern slavery are afforded the best possible protection and support

The prospect of such a callous move is unthinkable – especially in light of the wider picture in the West just now.

Priti Patel has received criticism after recent news that only 50 UK visas have been given to people fleeing Ukraine (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

For the sake of Ukrainian refugees, and refugees of all nationalities at threat of exploitation in the UK, parliament must see to it that victims of human trafficking and modern slavery are afforded the best possible protection and support.

The nations of the UK must always strive to be generous, welcoming and compassionate – eager to defend the cause of the displaced, the vulnerable, the marginalised, and the oppressed. If we lose these values, hope dies with them.

Jamie Gillies is a campaigner and political commentator

