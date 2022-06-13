Peter Clark: Bird flu devastation on nature and industry must be acknowledged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Clark: Bird flu devastation on nature and industry must be acknowledged

By Peter Clark
June 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
Over 4,000 Svalbard barnacle geese have died since October last year (Photo: Menno Schaefer/Shutterstock)
Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been more common over the last winter, and now into spring, than ever before.

Why that is, we don’t know, but its impact has been felt on wild birds as well as on poultry.

Under prevention measures, all poultry were housed indoors from November through to the start of May. The UK has recorded 121 cases of bird flu since October – 10 in Scotland – and, in most cases in commercial flocks, all the birds were euthanised. A devastating outcome for the owners.

In wild birds, the Svalbard barnacle goose population that winters on the Solway Firth around Dumfries saw losses of over 4,000 birds, mainly young ones. More recently, dead waterfowl have been found on Loch Fleet in Sutherland and along the Moray coast, including Findhorn Bay.

Dead seabirds are now being reported from many of our large colonies around the coast.

Bird flu has caused issues further afield, with Europe and North America reporting higher than usual incidences. In France, there have been hundreds of outbreaks in the Vendée and Loire-Atlantique regions, where several large game farms are located.

For many years now, game farms in France have provided both red-legged partridge and pheasant eggs and chicks to UK game farmers, who then rear them on and eventually sell to shoots and estates.

The UK often buys bird eggs from France as a result of longer breeding seasons and better weather (Photo: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)

With longer breeding seasons in France and less dependency on good weather, the UK was heavily reliant on this trade, but, this year, it has collapsed due to bird flu.

EU regulations dictate that, while these French game farmers could resume trade within the EU 30 days after disinfection, it is 90 days for export to countries outside the EU. This would be too late to stock shoots in the UK, even if eggs were available. To this extent, Brexit has delivered a big blow.

Setback to rural economy and conservation

Following on from Covid restrictions during the 2020/21 season and the impact of Storm Arwen last November – which hit shoots in the north-east of Scotland particularly badly – we are now looking at another significant blow: one that might well see some shoots collapse. The landscape and biodiversity will suffer without the dedicated work of the gamekeeper.

Shooting and deer stalking are worth over £200 million to the Scottish economy each year, employing the equivalent of 8,800 full-time employees

Shooting and deer stalking are worth over £200 million to the Scottish economy each year, employing the equivalent of 8,800 full-time employees. This coming season, the rural economy and conservation efforts could see a significant setback.

BASC is working hard to ensure parliamentarians acknowledge the setbacks that bird flu is causing and, behind the scenes, making sure that, if it returns with ferocity next year, there are further actions that we can take to protect our community and landscape.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

Tags

Conversation

