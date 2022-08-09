Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alana McDonald: Junk food offers don’t save money and make healthy choices harder

By Alana McDonald
August 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 6:35 am
Many food offers in supermarkets are on unhealthy foods, like chocolate (Photo: photocritical/Shutterstock)

As our cost of living rises, many of us are looking to reduce our household spending.

Promotions on the food we eat, such as buy one, get one free, reduced price or meal deals, can seem like a good value option.

We all take advantage of promotions. Perhaps picking up a drink and chocolate bar when filling up our car or when nipping in to buy food shopping. They can help us buy the things we need for less. They can also encourage us to buy things we don’t need or more than we planned. When it comes to food, this “extra” purchase as a result of promotions can be as much as 18%.

Food Standards Scotland’s (FSS) evidence shows that we buy a considerable amount of our groceries on price promotion (27% in 2020). They also feature when we buy food away from home, for example from restaurants, cafes and takeaways.

It’s not just price promotions either – where an item is placed within a store can also influence our decision to buy it. Placing products in prominent locations such as at the store entrance, at the checkout, or at the end of an aisle can also make us more likely to buy them.

It’s hard to resist a good deal

The problem is that many of these promotions are on products which contain high levels of fat, sugar or salt. We know that particular products are often bought on price promotion. This includes items such as cakes, biscuits, pastries, savoury snacks, sugary drinks and alcoholic drinks.

These are foods and drinks that are “discretionary” in our diets. In other words, we don’t really need them and, yet, they typically make up around a fifth of all the calories we eat.

It can be more difficult to resist buying sweets and other snacks when they are sold at a reduced price. Photo by Cat Box/Shutterstock

Many people find it hard to eat a healthy balanced diet, and we agree that it is challenging. The high level of promotion of unhealthy food encouraging us to buy unhealthy food makes this even more difficult. It’s really hard to resist a good deal!

Restricting promotions on less healthy food and drink is not the only change needed to improve our nation’s poor diet, but it is an important one

FSS have long argued for the restriction of promotions on discretionary or less healthy foods. But what impact would it have?

The truth is that restricting promotions on less healthy food and drink is not the only change needed to improve our nation’s poor diet, but it is an important one.

Restricting promotions could improve diet

Research carried out by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the University of Aberdeen found that removing price promotions on discretionary foods alone could reduce our calorie intakes by around 600kcal per person, per week. Restricting other types of promotions, such as where a product is displayed, and on other foods high in fat, sugar or salt, could increase this number by even more.

With costs rising for everyone, it is understandable that the idea of reducing promotions could be unpopular. Yet, promotions aren’t saving us money if they encourage us to buy something we weren’t planning to in the first place.

Many promotions also tend to be on more expensive products to begin with. This means that there are often cheaper alternatives. This isn’t about punishing consumers or even stopping people from buying particular products. It is about making it easier for us all to make our choices healthier.

The Scottish Government’s consultation exploring restrictions on promotion of high fat, sugar or salt foods is open until September 23 and provides an opportunity for everyone to have their say.

Alana McDonald is senior public health advisor at Food Standards Scotland

