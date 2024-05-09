Catherine Deveney: George Galloway is not the authority on what is ‘abnormal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: George Galloway is not the authority on what is ‘abnormal’

You need a robust ego to consider those different from you abnormal and unequal - but what did we expect from George Galloway?

Rochdale MP George Galloway recently ended a live radio interview after being challenged over comments he made about gay relationships. Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rochdale MP George Galloway recently ended a live radio interview after being challenged over comments he made about gay relationships. Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

Interviewing George Galloway back in 2010 for one of his many political comeback attempts – at that time it was the Scottish parliament – I took a few lyrical liberties on a theme of Gloria Gaynor.

“And now he’s back! From outer space! He just walked in with that same look upon his face! We should have changed that stoopid lock… should have made him leave his key…”

Since then, George has proved himself the ultimate boomerang: always returning. Here he is, back again, two months into his new role as MP for Rochdale, making public statements that leave his audience deeply, and familiarly, divided.

According to George, who never allows an utterance to lack conflict or drama, children should not be taught that homosexuality is “normal” or “equal” to heterosexuality. This stance seems a little censorious for a man who once self-identified as feline.

“And would you like me… to be… the cat?” He purred seductively on Celebrity Big Brother. If you weren’t there, it was all about the dramatic pauses, and the tone that suggested he was offering to lick whipped cream from actress Rula Lenska’s face, the memory of which still has the ability to create a kind of toe-curling horror in those who did witness it.

Galloway has had some controversial views in his time – not least his connections to Iraq and Saddam Hussein – but what’s he playing at? Has he spent recent years in Doctor Who’s Tardis and come back in another century?

This year is the 10th anniversary of legislation giving gay couples the right to marry in Scotland, so his comments – which he hung up the phone to radio station LBC rather than defend – are retro to say the least. Though it’s right up there with modern-day Iraq, where a bill passed last month making same-sex relations punishable with 15 years imprisonment.

A minority is not an abnormality

Galloway declared that he wanted his children “to be taught that there are gay people in the world and that they must be treated with respect and affection, as I treat my own gay friends and colleagues with respect and affection.” (Are we talking pets again here? Is he offering to comb their coats?) “But,” he continued, “I don’t want my children to be taught that these things are equal because I don’t believe them to be equal.”

What else? That “the normal thing in Britain and society across the world is a mother, a father and a family.” Wow. “Normal” is a very tricky word here.

George Galloway is not a man who uses words lightly. Indeed, he can make something innocuous like: “Would you like a custard cream?” sound like a Churchillian invocation to fight the enemy on the beaches. (Who else can unfalteringly use terms like “indefatigability” and “popinjay” with such a declaratory ring?)

Around 1.7% of the UK population describe themselves as gay: a total of over one million people on these islands alone. That is a minority

So, no, “abnormal” is not a concept he has any excuse for misusing. It means – according to the thesaurus – aberrant, bizarre, unexpected, uncommon. How can relationships protected by law be rare enough to be aberrant and unexpected?

Around 1.7% of the UK population describe themselves as gay: a total of over one million people on these islands alone. That is a minority. It is not an abnormality. The two words are not interchangeable.

If you are a Chinese or Indian-born adult living in Scotland, your birthplace is in a minority compared to Scots-born adults. If you prefer cricket to football, you are in a minority of Scottish sport lovers. If you are a vegetarian, you are in a minority compared to meat-eaters. But in none of those cases does your minority status make you “abnormal” and, unsurprisingly, it would be considered offensive to suggest otherwise.

Get your priorities sorted, George

Galloway presents his argument as a protection of children, a line also promulgated by Sydney council in Australia, where councillors voted this month to “rid” eight council-run libraries of books about families with same-sex parents. How can it be good for children to airbrush the reality of the world – to teach them that some people are so unacceptable that we are just going to pretend they don’t exist?

According to one councillor, parents are “distraught” that this material is on library shelves. Distraught? Be distraught about children dying in war zones. Be distraught about their continued sexual abuse and exploitation.

But distraught about portraying the reality of children lovingly brought up by two mums or two dads? I’d say get your priorities sorted.

George Galloway has lived many political lives over the years, including a bid to be Mayor of London in 2016

George Galloway might not like a person’s lifestyle. He might not share their needs or desires or values. But you need a robust ego to translate that into those who are different from you being abnormal and unequal.

Galloway, according to the website of the Workers Party of Britain, “trembles with indignation at any injustice anywhere.” That really is a very George phrase, but not one that sits easily with declaring gay people worthy of “affection” in lieu of equality.

“There’s only one George Galloway,” declares the party website proudly – a sentiment with which I think we can all happily concur.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, pictured here in 2007, the year the SNP came into power in Scotland, with dualling the A9 part of its manifesto. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: A9 may finally get focus it deserves post-SNP's Central Belt saturation
John Swinney in Holyrood's main chamber after officially becoming the SNP's leader earlier this week. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Derek Tucker: If John Swinney navigates SNP away from self-destruction, he'll have earned his…
Gulls have always proved to be pests in certain parts of the north-east, but they seem to be spreading their wings. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: North-east's glaring gull problem is only getting worse
A 'Trial the Isles' scheme could bring new residents to Uist. Image: Jose Arcos Aguilar/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Island trials of all kinds are trying local population's patience
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) celebrates with the newly elected Mayor of West Midlands, Richard Parker. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire
Scott Begbie: Next UK Government will prove Scotland should go its own way
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, campaigning for devolution in 1997. Image: Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: At 25, Scottish parliament still has the potential to make lives better…
Scotland's prospective next first minister, John Swinney, pictured at the press conference where he announced his resignation as SNP leader in June 2004. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
David Knight: Time is the most effective weapon - which explains SNP's Groundhog Day…
Road closures on the central stretch of Union Street, ahead of major work that is expected to last around 20 months. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Union Street upgrade won't be slapdash rush job - the cooncil…
Do you have any magic-moment memories of The Palace? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Daytime discos are an inspired idea - especially in Aberdeen's beloved Palace
2
Ayrton Senna died 25 years ago on May 1, 1994.
Ayrton Senna's legacy remains undiminished 30 years after his death at Imola in 1994

Conversation