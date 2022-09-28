Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Rachel Norman: Maths’ missing millions could be the answer to multiple modern problems

By Rachel Norman
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Maths is all around us and makes so much of the world go round (Photo: fran_kie/Shutterstock)
Maths is all around us and makes so much of the world go round (Photo: fran_kie/Shutterstock)

Ask people to imagine a mathematician and they are most likely to picture a white-haired man standing at a blackboard – and Google Images won’t do much to correct that.

Well, I like to think I do not fit with those stereotypical images of mathematicians. I’m a blue-haired, female maths professor, and I love getting outside to look at how maths is all around us, in architecture, art and nature.

On October 1 and 2, I’m doing a guided walk around the University of Stirling campus as part of Maths Week Scotland. At events across the country, you can learn about the maths of fishing, the nation’s deep history at the forefront of the mathematical sciences, or even find an answer to the question of why golf balls have dimples. (The short answer is: maths. But there’s inevitably a bit more to it than that!)

Whether it’s solving a paradox involving numbers or concepts most of us can’t really comprehend, or saving the world – Alan Turing’s work with prime numbers looked entirely theoretical until his line of thinking led him to crack the Enigma code and hasten the end of the Second World War – studying mathematical sciences always has value. And, with the right encouragement and teaching, it’s accessible to all.

Maths Week Scotland is an excellent opportunity to make that point to society at large. And it comes at a particularly fitting moment, given that the UK Government failed again on Friday to come good on their pledge to provide extra funding.

Bad maths, and bad for maths

Back in January 2020, the Westminster administration pledged £300 million in additional money for the mathematical sciences. A lot has happened to the nation and its bank balance since, of course. But the value of maths has only been emphasised further. It was mathematics that drove the modelling of the Covid pandemic, and maths was vital to developing and rolling out vaccines.

The government has delivered £124 million of the promised funds. The rest is unaccounted for. That’s bad maths, and bad for maths.

A slate Statue of Alan Turing at work (Photo: Steve Meddle/Shutterstock)

The programmes of study that have been begun using the additional funding will yield results, even if we can’t tell yet where the impact will be. It could be the key to tackling the climate crisis, it could be the answer to clean and cheap energy, it could be quantum computing that unlocks new realms of knowledge.

The Protect Pure Maths campaign is determined to hold the government to account.

Maths matters, and maths’ missing millions must be forthcoming if Scotland and the UK are to remain at the forefront of the subject, of technology and of progress.

Professor Rachel Norman is president of the Edinburgh Mathematical Society and chair in food security and sustainability at the University of Stirling

