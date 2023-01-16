Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Rattray: MSPs are wrong to drag neurodivergent children into gender reform debate

By Jill Rattray
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:38 am
Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy defended trans people in parliament, and is a vocal supporter of those with disabilities (Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson)
Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy defended trans people in parliament, and is a vocal supporter of those with disabilities (Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson)

Opportunistic MSPs only vouched for children with ADHD and autism in order to push their objection to the gender recognition bill, writes Jill Rattray.

Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill was opposed by several MSPs citing the risk to neurodivergent children.

I’m autistic and have ADHD, and it was news to me that any of these MSPs had any interest in protecting neurodivergent people of any age.

The bill itself allows trans people to get a gender recognition certificate without needing agreement from a panel of doctors; they are allowed to self-identify – that’s all.

Opponents of the bill quoted the Cass Review’s claims that care staff have found neurodivergent children feel pressure to have an unquestioning, affirmative approach to gender identity treatment, but there’s no data to back that up, and no data or anecdotal evidence from children themselves.

The other concern from certain MSPs is that, when gender identity distress is identified, it can overshadow other medical needs.

The intended inference, I think, is that if the complex medical needs of neurodivergent children were better dealt with, then they wouldn’t be trans. This is pure nonsense. But, it relies on a general public who don’t really understand autism or ADHD – to them, it possibly sounds reasonable.

People with ADHD can take medication to help. Image: Celio Yano/Shutterstock

Autism has no treatment. I could sing the praises of ADHD medication all day, but I can’t see how taking it would change someone’s mind about being trans.

Possibly the most horrifying contribution to the debate came from the SNP’s Ash Regan, who quoted a constituent, revealed details of the constituent’s child, and misgendered the child. This doesn’t strike me as something done to protect neurodivergent children.

MSPs cannot protect neurodivergent children by attacking trans people

If these MSPs were actually concerned about neurodivergent children, they would be worried about schools still being incredibly inaccessible, massive overrepresentation of neurodivergence among the prison population, and higher levels of unemployment and poverty. But they’ve barely mentioned the existence of neurodivergent people in parliament before, never mind actually pushed for policy that would improve their lives.

Interestingly, Scotland has a few neurodivergent MSPs, as well as MSPs from the wider disability community, and they were mostly in favour of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill. Their contributions were clearly influenced by their own experiences.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Being recognised for who you are, without suspicion, is hard… and requiring someone else, who does not even know you, to confirm your identity is belittling.” She was talking about being trans, but the statement could easily apply to being autistic or having ADHD.

Daniel Johnson, an MSP who has ADHD, pointed out: “Psychiatrists cannot provide a magic window into people’s brains, heads or understanding… all they do is ask you about your experience and your understanding.”

MSPs cannot protect neurodivergent children by attacking trans people; they will end up punishing those they claim to protect.

Jill Rattray writes about issues that affect neurodivergent and disabled people in the UK, particularly Scotland

