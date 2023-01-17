Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

John Aitchison and Rachel Mulrenan: Diversionary greenwashing doesn’t solve the issues salmon farms cause

By John Aitchison and Rachel Mulrenan
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 8:07 am
An Atlantic salmon in the wild (Image: slowmotiongli/Shutterstock)
An Atlantic salmon in the wild (Image: slowmotiongli/Shutterstock)

It’s time to address the demise of wild salmon, which means tackling high sea lice numbers in many salmon farms, write campaigners John Aitchison and Rachel Mulrenan.

The recent opinion piece by Tavish Scott, chief executive of salmon farming industry trade body Salmon Scotland, is extremely misleading, most prominently in its refusal to acknowledge the impact of salmon farms on wild salmon.

The Scottish Government has identified 12 “high level pressure points” impacting on wild Atlantic salmon. In his column, Mr Scott fails to mention that at least three of these pressure points are directly related to the presence of salmon farms in our coastal waters – fish health (sea lice, disease and other parasites), genetic dilution through interbreeding with stocked and escaped farmed fish, and water quality and pollution.

Marine Scotland is the Scottish Government body tasked with helping the salmon farming industry achieve its ambition to double production to 400,000 tonnes by 2030.

Marine Scotland’s website summarises the science about the impacts of lice from fish farms on wild Scottish sea trout and salmon, saying: “The body of scientific information indicates that there is a risk that sea lice from aquaculture facilities negatively affect populations of salmon and sea trout on the west coast of Scotland.”

It adds that the “risks can be mitigated by reducing sea lice on farms or locating farms in areas that reduce interactions with wild salmonids”. In addition, in 2021, Marine Scotland reported signs of interbreeding between wild and farmed salmon at 23% of the sites its scientists examined.

Since salmon farming arrived on the west coast, many of the smaller rivers have lost all of their wild salmon. In most west coast rivers where the fish do cling on, Marine Scotland’s conservation ratings show that wild salmon are heading for extinction.

New fund is not a solution but a distraction

Mr Scott promotes the industry’s new “wild fisheries fund” as a solution, but the types of projects the fund will support reflect his organisation’s reluctance to explore the links between salmon farms and the decline of wild salmon in the west Highlands and Islands.

Salmon Scotland’s website states that academic studies of the interactions between wild and farmed fish “are unlikely to be supported”, and nor will “any proposals that are contrary to the interests of Salmon Scotland or any of its members.”

Can it be a coincidence that this fund has been launched just as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency is planning to introduce new regulations for managing sea lice levels on salmon farms?

A salmon farm in Oban. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

As well as its impact on wild salmon, the industry’s own data show that, year after year, around a quarter of farmed salmon die in the cages; 2.8 million fish died in September 2022 alone.

The main causes of this very high death rate are parasitic sea lice infestations, and the cruel treatments for the lice, on top of poor gill health. This is why so much of the opposition to salmon farming comes from the coastal communities impacted by the farms – as can be seen by the contributors to this column.

No wonder they are sceptical of this industry offering cash for projects to restore wild salmon populations, while denying its own role in their demise.

Let’s get to the root of the issue

This is classic greenwashing by big companies – transferring responsibility from themselves to others. It’s akin to corporations funding litter collection instead of addressing the production of packaging at source, or junk food companies sponsoring healthy eating programmes.

A wild salmon travelling to spawning grounds. Image: Chanonry/Shutterstock

It is time to address the demise of wild salmon at source, which includes tackling the high sea lice numbers in many salmon farms throughout the west Highlands and Islands.

Wild Atlantic salmon populations are severely threatened wherever open-net salmon farming takes place. A diversionary greenwashing fund from the industry does little to counter this fact.

John Aitchison is spokesperson for Coastal Communities Network on Aquaculture, and Rachel Mulrenan is Scotland director for WildFish. This column also had input from the following groups:

AFFtheClyde
COAST Arran
Craignish Restoration of Marine and Coastal Habitat (CROMACH)
Friends of Loch Hourn
Friends of the Sound of Jura
Inside Scottish Salmon Feedlots (ISSF)
National Atlantic Salmon Fund (NASF)
Salmon Aquaculture Reform Network Scotland (SARNS)
Scottish Salmon Think-Tank
Sealife Adventures
Skye Communities for Natural Heritage
Skye & Lochalsh Environment Forum
WildFish Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Game meat can replace chicken or beef in your usual recipes (Image: Natalia Lisovskaya/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Eating more Scottish game could help your health and the environment
Could branded beer glasses become a thing of the past? (Image: Hakan Tanak/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Sweeping branding ban would punish Scotland's drinks industry
The famous Hall of Mirrors in France's Palace of Versailles (Image: Mister_Knight/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Change is coming for the British royal family
The SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, stands in the House of Commons (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Chris Deerin: Is Stephen Flynn the future of the SNP or just a wild…
Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP at Westminster.
Readers' letters: SNP's approach to oil and gas, masking up to help the NHS,…
Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy defended trans people in parliament, and is a vocal supporter of those with disabilities (Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson)
Jill Rattray: MSPs are wrong to drag neurodivergent children into gender reform debate
Holiday home swapping is tipped to become more popular in 2023 (Image: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Home swapping opens the door to cheaper holidays with a difference
A tongue-in-cheek window display at independent book shop Bert's Books in Swindon (Image: Bert's Books/PA)
David Knight: Now we know dysfunctional royals are just like us, what's the appeal?
When George was a child he and his friends would play outside for hours on end. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Has technology ruined childhood for our youngsters?
Jeff Beck, who has died aged 78, picking up one of his many awards.
What a week: A guitar great lost and computer glitch gained

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguards near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented