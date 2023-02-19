Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Robert Thorne: Highland views from other cultures give fascinating perspective

By Robert Thorne
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 11:59 am
What do the people of Paris make of Scotland? Some of the answers are surprising (Image: tony cuesta/Shutterstock)
What do the people of Paris make of Scotland? Some of the answers are surprising (Image: tony cuesta/Shutterstock)

An awareness of how your home country is perceived by the rest of the world can be enlightening, writes Robert Thorne.

The most interesting experience you’ll have as a traveller is learning how others view your home the farther you are from it.

Moreover, learning how you differ from other cultures’ expectations of a person from that place: in my case, how I am and am not a “Scot” while living in Paris.

Although it’s only two hours from Edinburgh Airport, Paris is a Caput Mundi with a globalised population.

Take Eduardo, a Filipino ex-restaurateur. He’s never visited the Highlands, but he knew “it’s a nice place – very cold – with lots of mountains”. He told me that, unlike the Scottish people he sees in movies, my accent was very easy to understand.

That’s a common motif: due to my lack of the Central Belt sound, internationals rarely recognise me as Scottish. “Anglais” is the term used by those who speak French, and “British” by those who don’t; neither is correct.

Like Eduardo, most of the French people I meet haven’t been to Scotland, but that doesn’t stop some from getting ideas about it. Hind, a boxing coach, told me that “for a lot of French people, the Highlands are off the radar”.

“When I think of the Highlands, I think of wild nature,” she said, “It’s romanesque – like the books I read in high school, like Wuthering Heights.”

Not everyone in Paris is familiar with Hind’s image. One Parisian cafe owner told me she had never heard of “les Highlands”, despite selling Scottish smoked salmon on her menu.

Conversely, some are old friends. An elderly bookseller revealed that he visited the Highlands in the summer of 1976 with nothing but his rucksack and a map. Taking the sleeper train from London, he trekked through Aberdeen, Inverness, and Skye. “I loved it a great deal,” he said, eyes distant. “Best of all, we were lucky with the rain and the midges! I can’t imagine what it’s like now.”

Sylvie, a local art therapist, told me she visited Ullapool in her youth and had a “revelation” when she tried a full Scottish for the first time. “It was completely unlike anything I’d eaten,” she said. “In Paris, the breakfasts are so sweet… I miss black pudding and haggis.”

A drink at The Highlander

At The Highlander – a saltire-clad pub opposite Notre Dame – I order a dram of Tomatin. US accents surround me.

Darcy, the Georgian bartender, tells me: “I don’t know much about the Highlands, but I can say about Scotland and the Scottish people I meet in general that I admire them very much – your history, your patriotism, your pride in being Scottish and not British.

“Coming from a small country, formerly part of the USSR, I still hear people saying they’re ‘Soviet’ 30 years later. I’m proud Scotland is different on the world stage.”

A statue of Mary Queen of Scots in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris (Image: Robert Thorne)

There’s a hen do at the bar: bleach-blonde, loud Americans. Catherine, a Texan au pair, tells me the only things she knows about the Highlands are the “lovely people and Braveheart”. Her friend, surname Watts, proudly tells me she is of Scottish descent and that her father always tells her the Scots “drink crazy good”.

Opposite the bride-to-be is a group of frat boys from the Deep South. When I tell them I’m from the Highlands, they list all the old clichés: “Tartan, bagpipes, green grass and hills, bagpipes, golf…” One boasts that he and his father attend Menzies clan gatherings, wearing their kilts under the South Carolina sun.

Playing darts, Sjoerd from the Netherlands tells me the Highlands are the only place in the world that look good no matter the weather. His Afrikaans friend describes them as “beautiful, like Scandinavia”.

People are always willing to learn

Some responses surprise me. Icaro, a Chilean law student, told me that, after seeing me and where I grew up, he understands where the “elves” come from in The Lord of the Rings, because we’re “pale, redheaded, very friendly” and “can live in the cold”. Saif, a Palestinian filmmaker, said he knew “zero” about Scotland and refuses to visit until it’s “liberated, like Ireland”.

In my six months in Paris, most non-Scots I’ve met view the Highlands as Scotland (and vice versa) – the same kind of “Highlandism” English aristocrats advocated in the Victorian era. They imagine Glasgow somewhere atop the Quinag, beside Edinburgh Castle, on the Isle of Skye.

Writer Robert Thorne with friends from all across the globe, who met in Paris (Image: Robert Thorne)

Still, there remains among all of them a curiosity towards our land; the intriguing idea of a vast, mysterious wilderness mythical people inhabit.

Besides that, the questions Europeans and Americans ask me are about my view on Scottish independence, and whether Nessie is real.

Within Paris’s international community, people are always willing to meet you, learn, and put aside their stereotypes. From all of the above, I believe that, whatever people think beforehand, we Scots, Highlanders and our land fascinate the globe. Perhaps it’s up to us to keep that magic alive.

Robert Thorne is a writer from Kiltarlity and Inverness, studying politics at the University of Edinburgh

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's legacy and the future of the SNP
Open, honest and positive communication, even with strangers, has the potential to make someone's day better (Image: Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Life's too short for small talk - I want to know who…
Kate Forbes announced her intention to run in the SNP leadership race on Monday (Image: Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes has already shown she'll fight for economic equality in Scotland
Apparently your preferred pet all comes down to your personality (Image: Chendongshan/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Cats or dogs? Apparently it all comes down to personality
ADHD is still misunderstood in parts of our society (Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
Jill Rattray: Stop scaremongering - ADHD diagnoses improve and save lives
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
Neil Greig: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
Nicola Sturgeon heads home after announcing her plans to soon step down as first minister (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Knight: Post-Sturgeon, lost SNP must decide whether to fight on or change tack
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented