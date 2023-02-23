Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lorna McDonald: Every day is a battle for survival after Turkey and Syria earthquakes

By Lorna McDonald
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
A badly damaged apartment block next to a destroyed building, following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey (Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Shutterstock)
A badly damaged apartment block next to a destroyed building, following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey (Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Shutterstock)

The scale of fear for people living in Turkey and Syria right now is unimaginable, writes Lorna McDonald of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

On Monday evening – almost exactly two weeks since the devastating tragedy of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes – scenes of terror broke out once again across the region.

Tearfund partners in Aleppo, Syria, told us that, as they met to share stories of the suffering and heroism many lived through on that dark night of 6 February, suddenly they felt the earth shake under their feet once more.

The scale of fear is unimaginable. People running in different directions, screaming, crying, honking horns, searching in panic for children, scrambling to get out of buildings before they collapse around them.

We’ve been told by those providing shelter to families in distress that many no longer want to leave. Such is the fear in the streets of Aleppo right now.

Even if they still have a home to go to, many are choosing to spend the night in their cars, in parks, or even at the side of the road – desperately hoping to escape the possibility of death in their own homes.

The situation in Syria, where Tearfund partners are responding, is a crisis of devastating proportions. People have already experienced more than 12 years of conflict, during which most have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. The tragedy of these earthquakes come as an unwelcome reminder of the vulnerability here.

Thousands in Syria are in a state of shock. Pain intersects the suffering and trauma of the earthquake.

Amidst the feelings of despair, frustration and fear experienced by the Syrian people, organisations like Tearfund are helping to alleviate this suffering, thanks to support from the Disasters Emergency Committee, which has launched an emergency appeal.

The situation is precarious

Our church partner in Aleppo has opened shelters for people who have lost everything in the earthquake and are trying to survive in freezing conditions. They are providing hot meals, water and other life-saving items, such as blankets and warm clothes.

But the situation is precarious. Syria has experienced crisis upon crisis. Years of civil war have taken their toll. Children have witnessed incredible tragedy, many people were already displaced as a result of conflict, and the few hospitals they have are already full. In order to meet the scale of the need right now, the response needs to be the right one.

The expertise of DEC member networks, which have long-established links with local charities and partners, means we are able to rapidly respond to what is needed.

By donating to the DEC appeal, your money goes directly to humanitarian organisations with a specific understanding of what is needed in their communities and how to get it in the fastest way possible. This is absolutely crucial when every day is a battle for survival.

  • You can donate to the DEC’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal at dec.org.uk, or by phoning 0370 60 60 610. Text SUPPORT to 70787 to donate £10

Lorna McDonald is head of Tearfund Scotland, an international development and relief agency which is part of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)

