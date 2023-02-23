Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

By Bill McAllister
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Duncan MacRae will join his brothers at Kinlochshiel this season
Duncan ‘Ach’ MacRae has become the third former Glasgow Mid Argyll player to reinforce the Kinlochshiel ranks for the new Mowi Premiership season.

The former under-21 international returned north last year but did not play while setting up a business in Skye but will face Skye in tomorrow’s final pre-season friendly which is likely to be played at Kirkton.

He joins teenage brother Archie, who broke through at Shiel two years ago, and Oliver, who has just returned from Mid Argyll, so the three siblings will play together in the Premiership for the first time.

Ironically, that will make it two different sets of three MacRae brothers in the Wester Ross line-up as they join Finlay, Keith and John MacRae, who all featured in Shiel’s 2021 Camanachd Cup triumph.

New manager Willie MacRae said: “Duncan played in our 2016 Macaulay Cup winning side but joined Mid Argyll the next year.

“Now he’s ready for a comeback and has been training hard. With Oliver plus Johnny MacAskill back from Glasgow, we’ve significantly strengthened the squad.

“Unfortunately, John MacRae’s back problem means he’ll miss our opening league fixture against Skye on March 4 and maybe the following week or two.”

Poacher turned goalkeeper McCallum to feature for Oban Camanachd

Brian MacCallum, a prolific Oban goalscorer of yesteryear, will play in goal for Oban Camanachd against Kilmallie at Caol at the ripe old age of 47.

Manager Gareth Evans explained: “Regular keeper Cammy Sutherland and understudy Dougie Macdonald are both on holiday, so Brian will fill in between the sticks as a one-off.

“He guested in goal for Lochside Rovers when they needed him last year.”

Malcolm Clark and Daniel Madej have recovered from injury and will face a Kilmallie side being rebuilt by new manager John Morrison.

Beauly, desperate for action ahead of their top flight debut, have fixed up a home game with Newtonmore while champions Kingussie have a 12 noon start against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Market Stance.

Lovat will face Bute at Kiltarlity while Mossfield Park is the venue for Oban Celtic’s clash with Glengarry.

