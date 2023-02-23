Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Duncan ‘Ach’ MacRae has become the third former Glasgow Mid Argyll player to reinforce the Kinlochshiel ranks for the new Mowi Premiership season.

The former under-21 international returned north last year but did not play while setting up a business in Skye but will face Skye in tomorrow’s final pre-season friendly which is likely to be played at Kirkton.

He joins teenage brother Archie, who broke through at Shiel two years ago, and Oliver, who has just returned from Mid Argyll, so the three siblings will play together in the Premiership for the first time.

Ironically, that will make it two different sets of three MacRae brothers in the Wester Ross line-up as they join Finlay, Keith and John MacRae, who all featured in Shiel’s 2021 Camanachd Cup triumph.

New manager Willie MacRae said: “Duncan played in our 2016 Macaulay Cup winning side but joined Mid Argyll the next year.

“Now he’s ready for a comeback and has been training hard. With Oliver plus Johnny MacAskill back from Glasgow, we’ve significantly strengthened the squad.

“Unfortunately, John MacRae’s back problem means he’ll miss our opening league fixture against Skye on March 4 and maybe the following week or two.”

Poacher turned goalkeeper McCallum to feature for Oban Camanachd

Brian MacCallum, a prolific Oban goalscorer of yesteryear, will play in goal for Oban Camanachd against Kilmallie at Caol at the ripe old age of 47.

Manager Gareth Evans explained: “Regular keeper Cammy Sutherland and understudy Dougie Macdonald are both on holiday, so Brian will fill in between the sticks as a one-off.

“He guested in goal for Lochside Rovers when they needed him last year.”

Malcolm Clark and Daniel Madej have recovered from injury and will face a Kilmallie side being rebuilt by new manager John Morrison.

Beauly, desperate for action ahead of their top flight debut, have fixed up a home game with Newtonmore while champions Kingussie have a 12 noon start against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Market Stance.

Lovat will face Bute at Kiltarlity while Mossfield Park is the venue for Oban Celtic’s clash with Glengarry.