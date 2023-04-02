Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huw Owen: Generous donations mean Ukraine will have help long after the news agenda has moved on

Tragically, the conflict in Ukraine seems to have become a fixture in our collective consciousness - peace seems a long way away.

Serious damage to housing was caused by Russian shelling in Orikhiv, Ukraine (Image: Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
By Huw Owen

The most serious conflict in Europe in many of our lifetimes is continuing to take an enormous toll on millions of Ukrainians – women, men and children – who have been forced from their homes, countless fleeing immediate danger.

Latest UN figures suggest around six million people are still internally displaced, living in safer parts of Ukraine with families and friends, or in temporary accommodation which is beginning to feel ever more permanent. A further eight million have taken refuge in neighbouring countries and, of course, a smaller number have been warmly welcomed here in Scotland.

The shock of this crisis “on our doorstep” has provoked a stunning response to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Appeal for Ukraine, launched just over 12 months ago. Around £37 million has been raised through donations in Scotland, and a scarcely believable £415 million across the UK – that’s well over £5 for every person in Scotland, that will doubtless include very many Press and Journal readers.

With such generosity towards the people of Ukraine, entrusted through the DEC and our 15 member charities, we feel it is more important than ever to let the public know how that money is being spent and that it is being used effectively.

The DEC’s members have long established ways of working, led by key humanitarian principles that prioritises the most vulnerable. In this crisis, like so many others, that means help for the elderly and women – particularly those who are pregnant or have recently given birth – along with other vulnerable groups such as ethnic minorities or those with disabilities.

Whilst the Ukraine crisis has been distinctly different from many in the DEC’s near 60-year history, families displaced or on the move will almost always need the absolute basics to survive or stay safe. In the first six months of their response, our member charities, working closely with knowledgeable local partners, helped nearly two million people to access clean water, nearly 400,000 people with finding food, and a similar number with direct cash payments: an increasingly effective way people can be afforded greater dignity and choice in how they are helped.

An inspiring compassionate collective

A majority of the huge sums raised are rightly being used to help people inside Ukraine. Where need remains acute near conflict areas, members have been providing food, temporary shelter or housing, as well as heaters and warm clothing to get them through the winter.

DEC members also have huge experience in helping to fix damaged infrastructure.
Near Odessa, Oxfam has been working with local authorities to repair damaged water supplies, ensuring that local populations and families who have fled the fighting in places like Mariupol can at least rely on fresh, clean water. This work has also kept the local hospital working to help those directly injured in the conflict, or who need other lifesaving treatment.

Millions of pounds have been committed to support countless families who have fled across Ukraine’s border to Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.

Here, one of the priorities has been on counselling and other mental health support to help mostly women and children deal with what they’ve witnessed, and help them come to terms with a new life with no clear idea of if and when they may be able to go home.

Education is another key focus, with funds committed to set up digital learning centres, language lessons and other classes where people feel supported and safe. Legal advice has also been offered to help people get paid work where they are for the time being.

The huge sums that the DEC has been able to raise for the people of Ukraine means our 15 members, alongside local responders, can stay with affected populations long after the news agenda has moved on. DEC charities will be helping those most in need in and around Ukraine at least until 2025.

Whilst many of us look on in despair as the conflict continues, this compassionate collective is inspiring; so many simple yet profound statements of solidarity, of global citizenship. To each and every person who has helped our work, thank you.

  • If you want to read more about the DEC’s ongoing response, please take a look at this report: Ukraine – One Year On

Huw Owen is external relations manager in Scotland for the Disasters Emergency Committee

