Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Joan Campbell: Tick season means keeping a close eye on pets and people

From March until the end of November, cat and dog owners must be especially aware of ticks.

Cats who roam outside are at risk of picking up ticks (Image: Altsva/Shutterstock)
Cats who roam outside are at risk of picking up ticks (Image: Altsva/Shutterstock)
By Joan Campbell

Mention TikTok in our house and the cat does a runner.

It’s not the social media platform itself that causes her to flee, but the word “TICK!” – a bad one in her vocabulary. From March until the end of November, she is as familiar with it as her name.

This year’s attack from these bloodsucking arachnids came early, along with the fear that a winter with less frost may mean a hard time ahead for dogs, cats and all who enjoy walking, especially where deer like to roam. This includes our back garden and the nearby woodlands the cat considers her territory.

Ticks spark fear when we become aware that Lyme disease, if left untreated, could be fatal. Thankfully, treatment is both simple and effective.

Cats Protection advises volunteers who pick up a tick to seek medical advice immediately. Well, some of us would never be away from the doctor’s surgery, as ticks invade gardens close to countryside and fields where host animals intrude.

Instead, we check for and remove the pesky creatures, and watch out for a telltale rash that may form a ring round the infected area. It’s then that we should get to our nearest medical centre for the antibiotic that deals with this cruel bacterial infection.

There can be other symptoms and no rash, but information is easily found in leaflets and online, or a quick call to animal organisations will point you in the right direction.

It’s the black-legged tick that may carry the bacterium Borrelia mayonii, and transmit through its bite not only Lyme disease but other infections.

Aiming for prevention is best

Unfortunately, despite what I inadvertently believed, sometimes even after an animal is treated using one of the many prevention solutions available, the unwelcome tick still burrows in. This makes it much more difficult to deal with, but using the little forked removal tool provided with most treatments should ensure you get the tiny tormentor out cleanly.

Sadly, a single bite from any tick is a disaster for my own cat. Dead or alive, the tick’s removal is traumatic in itself, and then the skin reaction sets in. We aim for prevention, but I’ve yet to find a solution that delivers it.

Tiny ticks can do a lot of harm if they go unnoticed.

There are several advertised, and Cats Protection has its own favourite. Using any one of them is much better than none, as all brands I’ve tried work to a degree – some better than others.

Spring is welcomed by me, and no doubt by you, as well as the cat and the deer, too, exercising their right to roam wherever they can. But, beware of the ticks.

Joan Campbell is an author who began her work with Caithness Cats Protection after retiring from the tourism industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Serious damage to housing was caused by Russian shelling in Orikhiv, Ukraine (Image: Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Huw Owen: Generous donations mean Ukraine will have help long after the news agenda…
Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's first minister on March 27 (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Humza Yousaf is at the wheel of a runaway car - with…
2
Would the Von Trapp family have walked straight into Nazi Germany in the Sound of Music? Image: Allstar/20TH CENTURY FOX.
George Mitchell: Never let the facts get in the way of a good story...
A slogan spray painted graffiti about Artificial Intelligence (AI) this week in Warsaw, Poland. Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.
What a week: AI threatens humanity but we can print a cheesecake
A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam (Image: Mike Corder/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Lab-grown mammoth meatballs are coming soon to a chipper near you
Chatbot assistant conversation, Ai Artificial Intelligence technology concept. Casual business man chatting with chatbot via mobile smart phone application while working on laptop computer; Shutterstock ID 1576352020; Purchase Order: -
Ryan Gow: Chatbots will soon be speaking to us all
Humza Yousaf with the Great Seal of Scotland after being sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: First Minister Humza Yousaf, Aberdeen City Council's budget and Boris Johnson
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Cathy Johnston is taking to the catwalk to raise funds for a charity that has done so much to support her. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped': Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by…
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
William Powrie, owner of Objet d'Art Antiques & Curios. Image: Jason Hedges
A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented