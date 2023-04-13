Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Euan Graham: The internet can be a difficult place for children to navigate

There are positives to being online, but it’s important that kids don't spend too much time using the internet.

These days, children and young people use the internet on a very regular basis (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
These days, children and young people use the internet on a very regular basis (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
By Euan Graham

We want families across the UK to go online feeling confident, happy and informed about how to navigate the internet safely.

So, we were thrilled to develop a brilliant new campaign, in partnership with Jo Malone London, which aims to ensure children and young people have a positive experience when they go online.

One in every five internet users is a child. For children, the internet can sometimes be a difficult place to navigate. It can be hard to know the real from the fake, how to avoid seeing negative content, or what to do if a mistake is made.

We believe that going online should be a positive experience for all children so, as part of our Positively Online campaign, we are encouraging families to start thinking and talking about their online wellbeing together. We’ve got six top tips for helping your child to feel good about how they use the internet, and a fun quiz about the online world for parents, carers and teachers.

There are many positives to being online, such as learning new things, but it’s also important that your child doesn’t spend too much time using the internet. While there’s no correct set amount of time they should spend online, it’s important that they maintain a balance.

You could decide on some screen time limits together as a family, schedule some screen breaks, and try out some new offline activities together, such as board games, or a new sport.

If your child sees content that makes them feel distressed, upset, or bad about themselves, remind them that they can block and report it. Most apps and devices also have settings to block certain people, words or phrases that might be having a negative impact.

It’s a good idea to remind the young people in your life that not everything they hear or see online will be true. Photos can be heavily edited, and they may read false rumours. Knowing that not everything online is real will help your child to navigate the internet in a way that makes them feel better about themselves, and more confident about the content they are viewing.

You can also try to have regular chats with your child about what they are doing online. A constant and open dialogue is very helpful, especially if anything negative or something that makes them feel uncomfortable starts to happen. This way, you have the relevant context needed to give them any advice or support.

And don’t forget to talk about what they like doing online. By having a better understanding of this and seeing things from their point of view, you can build trust and confidence around how your child spends their time.

Euan Graham is local campaigns officer for NSPCC Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

The surprisingly noisy lapwing (Image: Jasperimage/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Deeside Amusements is right on my doorstep - I won't take it…
Feeling overwhelmed by ideas can make it difficult to focus (Image: New Africa/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Living life in 'safe mode' might feel easiest, but it won't fulfil…
Changing shift patterns is part and parcel of working offshore (Image: snapinadil/Shutterstock)
Jeremy Cresswell: Prostate cancer study should open eyes to hidden toll of shift work
A Red Grouse
Readers' letters: Scotland’s grouse moors, north-east connections to slavery and First Bus Aberdeen
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I'm volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: The politics of criminal sentencing, Aberdeen City Council's priorities and NHS
Sushi served at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: I've fallen head over heels for a restaurant
Now first minister Humza Yousaf and SNP leadership opponent Kate Forbes, pictured during the race (Image: Craig Brough/PA)
Fiona Rintoul: To succeed as a country, Scotland must be a broad kirk
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
Craigton Lodge Nursery School is located in Peterculter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery to close in June due to reaching ‘crisis point’ over attracting and…
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Mum’s drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn’t be measured on machine
4
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
5
Kings Close in Huntly Street has been sold for £5.25m. Image: FRPR
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25 million deal
6
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
7
Westhill Scout leader Chris Pinnell was shocked after thieves made off with the unique trailer. Image: Chris Pinnell.
Scout leader hits out at brazen thieves who stole branded trailer loaded with camp…
8
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
9
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
10
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…

More from Press and Journal

weather highlands moray
Taps aff! Highlands and Moray to be warmer than Barcelona and Paris next week…
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh are available right here NOW!
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Fraserburgh highlights and reaction
Serica Energy's Bruce platform in the North Sea. Image: Serica
Serica Energy hails 'outstanding progress' as profits up 361% year-on-year
BrewDog are considering bug burgers on its menu. Image: Shutterstock.
Would you eat an bug burger? Brewdog considers adding them to menu
Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish has recorded a song in protest at the Scottish Government's plans for marine protection areas around Scotland. Image: Skipinnish
Celtic rockers Skipinnish release teaser for protest song against 'clearances' in lead up to…
Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.
'Journey into the Cosmos': Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with…
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor, who can bounce back from his fall in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win at the Grand National meeting for the third successive year in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. Issue date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Tips Thursday. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]