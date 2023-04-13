Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies

It is now hoped other courses will follow the lead.

By John Ross
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .

The internationally-renowned Royal Dornoch Golf Club has achieved a world first by installing potentially life-saving defibrillators on all its buggies.

The club have had a defibrillator in the clubhouse and another at the half-way house for several years.

Now machines and first aid kits have been installed on all five buggies hired out to golfers with medical conditions using the Championship Course.

Another is used by a roving ranger who can react to an emergency on the course.

Defibrillators campaign

The move follows a campaign by Surrey businessman and ex-military trainer David Sullivan and former England footballer John Salako who set up Code Blue CPR to promote widespread access to defibrillators.

David embarked on his crusade after losing four close friends in their 40s, all to cardiac arrest.

He said: “Royal Dornoch is the first course in the world to install potentially life-saving defibrillators and first aid kits on each of their golf buggies.

“Hopefully, it won’t be long before others follow suit.

“We are seeing more and more golf clubs around the UK purchasing defibrillators for their clubhouses.

“That is fantastic. But we believe clubs can go one step further to protect members and visitors by providing defibrillators in every buggy going out onto the course.”

Defibrillators are now in all Royal Dornoch buggies.

Last year he took part in a three-month, 1,100-mile fundraising challenge which saw him hit golf balls from John O’Groats to Lands’ End, teaching CPR skills to 40,000 people en route.

He visited Royal Dornoch during the event and spoke to club general manager Neil Hampton about his ambition.

“Neil Hampton and the team looked after me during the challenge, listened to my story and expressed an interest in fitting their buggies with defibrillators.

“This is a golf club which is rated among the top ten best in the world and renowned for looking after members and guests, who have included President Bill Clinton and many other high-profile personalities.”

Survival rate of less than 8%

David said there are more than 30,000 cardiac arrests a year in the UK, with an “unacceptable” survival rate of less than 8%.

“Our mission is to increase investment in life-saving defibrillators and educate as many people as possible on how to perform CPR,” he said.

“The chances of a victim of cardiac arrest surviving are enhanced greatly if a defibrillator can be used within the first three minutes.

“Stats show the survival rate can be boosted by around 70%.

“Given the size of your average golf course, it makes sense to kit out buggies with equipment which can be called upon quickly in an emergency.”

Club general manager Neil Hampton says defibrillators can save lives

Neil Hampton said the club was impressed with the Code Blue CPR campaign to promote the use of defibrillators.

“We have had one at the clubhouse and at the half-way house for several years.

“Luckily, they haven’t been called into action so far, but defibrillators have a track record of saving lives.

“They are simple to use, the machine talks you through what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Code Blue CPR offers a support package and the defibrillators have an eight-year guarantee and require no maintenance.

