Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies

The internationally-renowned Royal Dornoch Golf Club has achieved a world first by installing potentially life-saving defibrillators on all its buggies.

The club have had a defibrillator in the clubhouse and another at the half-way house for several years.

Now machines and first aid kits have been installed on all five buggies hired out to golfers with medical conditions using the Championship Course.

Another is used by a roving ranger who can react to an emergency on the course.

It is now hoped other courses will follow the lead.

Defibrillators campaign

The move follows a campaign by Surrey businessman and ex-military trainer David Sullivan and former England footballer John Salako who set up Code Blue CPR to promote widespread access to defibrillators.

David embarked on his crusade after losing four close friends in their 40s, all to cardiac arrest.

He said: “Royal Dornoch is the first course in the world to install potentially life-saving defibrillators and first aid kits on each of their golf buggies.

“Hopefully, it won’t be long before others follow suit.

“We are seeing more and more golf clubs around the UK purchasing defibrillators for their clubhouses.

“That is fantastic. But we believe clubs can go one step further to protect members and visitors by providing defibrillators in every buggy going out onto the course.”

Last year he took part in a three-month, 1,100-mile fundraising challenge which saw him hit golf balls from John O’Groats to Lands’ End, teaching CPR skills to 40,000 people en route.

He visited Royal Dornoch during the event and spoke to club general manager Neil Hampton about his ambition.

“Neil Hampton and the team looked after me during the challenge, listened to my story and expressed an interest in fitting their buggies with defibrillators.

“This is a golf club which is rated among the top ten best in the world and renowned for looking after members and guests, who have included President Bill Clinton and many other high-profile personalities.”

Survival rate of less than 8%

David said there are more than 30,000 cardiac arrests a year in the UK, with an “unacceptable” survival rate of less than 8%.

“Our mission is to increase investment in life-saving defibrillators and educate as many people as possible on how to perform CPR,” he said.

“The chances of a victim of cardiac arrest surviving are enhanced greatly if a defibrillator can be used within the first three minutes.

“Stats show the survival rate can be boosted by around 70%.

“Given the size of your average golf course, it makes sense to kit out buggies with equipment which can be called upon quickly in an emergency.”

Neil Hampton said the club was impressed with the Code Blue CPR campaign to promote the use of defibrillators.

“We have had one at the clubhouse and at the half-way house for several years.

“Luckily, they haven’t been called into action so far, but defibrillators have a track record of saving lives.

“They are simple to use, the machine talks you through what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Code Blue CPR offers a support package and the defibrillators have an eight-year guarantee and require no maintenance.

