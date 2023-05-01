Martina Chukwuma-Ezike: As many as 70% of asthma deaths are preventable – why aren’t we doing more?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike: As many as 70% of asthma deaths are preventable – why aren’t we doing more?

Of the 72,200 children in Scotland with asthma, one is admitted to hospital every 20 minutes, fighting for air.

Young boy holding asthma inhaler.
1,162 people have died in Scotland as a result of asthma in the last 10 years (Image: Misha Arkhanhel/Shutterstock)
By Martina Chukwuma-Ezike

Tuesday marks World Asthma Day – a chance for all of us to try and better understand the crisis facing Scotland’s 368,000 asthmatics, as a result of poor air quality, rising levels of poverty and underinvestment in health education.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation carries out hundreds of workshops every year as part of a campaign to drive awareness. Whether someone experiencing an asthma attack lives or dies could depend on the person standing next to them. That is why investment in training is imperative.

But we wanted to do more. After collaborating with some of Britain’s leading scientists, researchers and academics, our charity developed a suite of meaningful solutions designed to make a tangible difference to the lives of asthma sufferers.

The resulting report, Fighting for Air, shows that people with asthma, especially those living in cities, are becoming increasingly isolated because of toxic air.

As someone who suffers from a severe form of asthma, I am particularly affected by this. If I walk from one end of Aberdeen’s Union Street to the other, the chances are that I will be hospitalised with an asthma attack. That means I cannot meet friends in the city centre for coffee, or even take my daughters shopping.

Quotation from guest columnist Martina Chukwuma-Ezike on World Asthma Day 2023: "There is a certain ambivalence towards asthma, and services are woefully underfunded."

Low Emission Zones and real-time monitoring of air pollution levels in city centres are crucial, and just one element of the policies we are promoting.

One in four children in Scotland are living in poverty. Damp, mould and badly ventilated housing dramatically impact asthma symptoms for those living in straitened circumstances. Our policy paper also advocates prioritising social housing for those with asthma.

The document is the result of a policy process lasting several months. Policies also include an increase in the Scottish Child Payment, and an expansion of the Winter Fuel Payment for families coping with respiratory conditions. We are also calling for a nationwide rollout of asthma training in schools, workplaces and other organisations.

Another strategic insight we gleaned from our work is that sufferers feel completely unsupported. Patients complain that their uncontrolled asthma symptoms stem from a lack of understanding from those tasked with helping them.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation wants a commitment that all asthma patients receive face-to-face training to ensure their medicine is being taken correctly, and a yearly, in-person asthma review.

It is also vital that no medicine be switched without consultation, and no changes to prescriptions should progress until specialist training is provided.

It is time for politicians at all levels to wake up to the asthma crisis

Scotland has one of the worst problems with asthma anywhere in Europe, and I believe it is time for politicians at all levels to wake up to the crisis facing hundreds of thousands of people. I am sorry to say it, but there is a certain ambivalence towards the condition, and services are woefully underfunded.

Every life lost to asthma – of which there have been 1,162 in Scotland over the past decade – represents a huge waste of human potential, as communities and families are torn apart.

Research shows that as many as 70% of asthma deaths are preventable.

There are some very important questions which need to be answered. Of the 96 people who died from asthma in Scotland in 2021, why were almost 70% of them women? One of our partners, Professor Tim Hinks of Oxford University, is doing great research into this, but how better can we support his work?

And why are those families struggling with asthma not getting the extra support they need, whether financial or otherwise? The statistics are terrifying.

I accept that we live in an age where health services face a multitude of problems, but I feel asthma is largely ignored by those with the power to help

Of the 72,200 children in Scotland with asthma, one is admitted to hospital every 20 minutes, fighting for air. If you are living in poverty, you are three times more likely to be one of these children.

I accept that we live in an age where health services face a multitude of problems, but I feel asthma is largely ignored by those with the power to help.

We have launched this policy paper in order to empower – not only people with asthma, but the decision makers who have the ability to introduce lasting change for a constituency of people who often feel there isn’t much hope.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, and Lord Rector of the University of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]