Danny Devine hopes Scottish Cup glory is ‘written in stars’ for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Danny Devine hopes Scottish Cup glory is ‘written in stars’ for Caley Thistle

Inverness defender fancies a second winners' medal after helping secure their semi-final victory against Falkirk.

By Paul Chalk
Danny Devine roars his delight at full-time after ICT beat Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Danny Devine roars his delight at full-time after ICT beat Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine is daring to dream of Scottish Cup glory once more after helping the Highlanders defeat Falkirk in the semi-finals.

A Billy Mckay penalty, a header from Daniel MacKay, then another Billy Mckay goal rounded off a fine display in Saturday’s 3-0 win for Billy Dodds’ aces against the Bairns.

Experienced stopper Devine, 30, lifted the famous old trophy in 2015, along with Aaron Doran, and they are the remaining duo still playing in the first-team, along with back-up keeper Cammy MacKay, who was on the bench that May day eight years ago.

Back then, under John Hughes, ICT were a top-table team, but now, as a Championship side, they will face Celtic on June 3 at Hampden.

Inverness were handed a reprieve in this season’s Scottish Cup when Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win at the Caledonian Stadium in January.

‘Hopefully we can go all the way’

ICT went back into the cup at Queen’s expense and made it pay by knocking out Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock. 

On Saturday, their win over League One opponents Falkirk extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

If they defeat Ayr United on Friday in their final Championship game of the season they will also be in the play-offs.

Devine admits reaching the final having lost to Queen’s Park that night makes it quite an amazing turnaround in fortunes.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds celebrates following the 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

He said: “Hopefully it’s written in the stars for us. It’s a funny one. Even after being reinstated, we never expected to be here, so we’ve absolutely grabbed the second chance. Hopefully we can go all the way.

“Listen, Queen’s Park deserved to win that night. We had a bit of luck and got back in, but we’ve not had it easy. We’ve beaten Premiership sides and now Falkirk, who are a decent team. We are buzzing.

“Any final you reach is a massive achievement. We are down a division now and I don’t think anyone saw it coming mid-season, but cup runs are always a bonus, and we are absolutely delighted.”

Medal should go to club secretary

Club secretary Fiona McWilliams picked up on Queen’s Park’s mistake when they played Hearts loanee Euan Henderson in the fourth round tie.

And Devine said, should they go on and win the cup, she should be honoured too.

He said: “Fi has been brilliant this year and has looked after the boys all season. She spotted the error Queen’s Park made and that gave us the second chance.

“Absolutely she deserves a medal!”

Caley Thistle line-up for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

Inverness hit back from injury crisis

Devine was also happy to praise head coach Billy Dodds for leading the team into a second Scottish Cup final.

It has been a season of injuries cutting deep into the player pool, yet they are one win away from a stunning success as well as plotting a late promotion push.

The centre-half said: “The manager has had a lot to deal with. It’s well documented the injuries we’ve had. He knows the group he has.

“We are all in it together, stick by each other and we keep plugging away. That’s what has got us here.”

Daniel MacKay heads home the second goal for ICT against Falkirk. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

ICT handled the favourites’ tag well

Devine knows the Caley Jags are now massive underdogs to beat treble-chasing Celtic after wearing the favourites’ tags against Falkirk, who had chances too.

However, he praised the team for coping with what John McGlynn’s Bairns threw at them, with a gutsy and sharp display.

He added: “Against Falkirk the pressure was all on us. We’re the higher division team and Falkirk fancied their chances. But we handled it brilliantly and to see the game out 3-0 was massive.

Danny Devine and Robbie Deas combine to keep out this Gary Oliver chance. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“Falkirk are quite a possession-based team and had quite a bit of the ball in the first half, but we were clinical, had some great balls into the box and some great finishing, so I’m absolutely delighted to get to another final.

“Falkirk have some good players and at times we had to throw our bodies on the line and defend.

“We did that and thankfully we kept the ball out the net and it was a good victory in the end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]