Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Bob Elliot: Inhumane trapping of wild animals on grouse moors must end

Crows and magpies are routinely trapped and killed in cages set as traps by gamekeepers for predators.

Grouse are not the only birds harmed on Scotland's moors (Image: Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock)
Grouse are not the only birds harmed on Scotland's moors (Image: Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock)
By Bob Elliot

At this time of the year, my thoughts always turn to the start of the grouse shooting season, or the “Glorious Twelfth”, as it is known in the shooting community.

There really isn’t anything glorious about it at all, people shooting live birds for fun.

For the shooting groups to have enough grouse to kill, the grouse moors need to be heavily managed, and the killing of predators continues unrelentingly.

In the past, I spent many a day walking the hills of Scotland, investigating wildlife crime, and would regularly come across cage traps used by gamekeepers: structures of wood and wire, incongruous looking objects in the landscape. But, did you know that crows and magpies, intelligent and sensitive birds, are routinely trapped and killed in these cages?

There are several types of traps, and they fall into two main categories: large crow cage traps, big enough for a person to enter, which are designed to catch multiple birds, and the smaller, more portable Larsen traps, which are designed to catch one bird.

Whilst many wildlife crime incidents have been recorded for the “misuse” of crow cage traps, their use is cruel, even when used legally. The impact being caught in these traps has on crows and other corvids, such as magpies, should not be underestimated.

Sudden confinement is inevitably going to be frightening and stressful for any wild animal. On top of this, crows and magpies are territorial birds, so being forced to share space with others leads to additional stress and aggression. Birds will fly about, frantically trying to escape, and can injure themselves in the process.

It is legally permitted to leave birds in these traps for up to 24 hours. After a long confinement, possibly exposed to the elements and to predation, they are killed by the person who set the trap.

This is usually done with a blow to the head, but it is not always a humane death and may take repeated hits. I remember an incident where a gamekeeper was filmed trying for several minutes to catch and kill crows in a trap, while the others flew around, panicked.

So much killing for purpose of sport is unjustifiable

Even worse, though, must be the use of “decoy” birds, used to lure other birds into the trap in a seemingly endless cycle of killing. I have seen birds enduring some of the worst Scottish weather.

On one occasion, I remember temperatures were very low, and the biting wind was blowing the rain sideways on the exposed hillside. The decoy bird in the trap remained hunched on the perch, with no shelter apart from a rudimentary box placed on the floor in the corner of the trap.

These decoy birds could be used repeatedly for weeks or months, after initially being caught themselves. They might be mutilated to cut their wing and tail feathers, so they are unable to fly.

A Red Grouse
‘The Glorious Twelfth’ marks the start of the shooting season for red grouse (Photo: Coatesy/Shutterstock)

Although there is a legal requirement to provide them with food, water, shelter and a perch, these provisions are often pitifully inadequate. Either way, they are ultimately doomed to death, and are confined so that others can meet the same fate.

All this killing so that an unnaturally high population of red grouse can be maintained for sport shooting. In my mind, it is unjustifiable.

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill currently in parliament will bring greater regulations on the use of these traps, and we welcome that.

We would, of course, prefer to see an end to crow cage traps altogether, and will continue to campaign for the banning of their use. However, it is crucial that steps are taken now to regulate the trapping of crows and other wild animals in a way that prevents the worst suffering of wild animals on Scotland’s grouse moors.

Bob Elliot is director of OneKind, an animal welfare charity and part of the Revive coalition for grouse moor reform

More from Opinion

Sadly, space designated for people with mobility issues isn't always made available (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: We could easily make life easier for people with physical disabilities and…
David Baddiel has expressed an interest in writing a book about the male gaze (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Maaate, David Baddiel's brand of unchecked entitlement will always get in the…
The SNP has faced criticism for spending taxpayer money on VIP facilities for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Some Holyrood civil servant expenses are justified - many others are beyond…
Could watching Hamilton leave Humza Yousaf feeling like the wily George Washington to Douglas Ross’s foolish King George?
James Millar: Who will be in 'the room where it happens' after general election?
After becoming used to life at primary school, the next step can feel intimidating for kids (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Big change from primary to secondary school is one children might need…
Carrie Fisher and her dog, Gary, pictured in June 2016 (Image: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Jarring way female celebrities are treated in life and death should be…
Prince William poses for photos with members of the public while on a tour of the Tillydrone Community Campus in Aberdeen during June (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Does the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland have to wear a…
'Met Ball' on display at Glasgow's modern art gallery, as part of Banksy's Cut and Run exhibition (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Donna McLean: Glasgow Banksy exhibition makes art and activism accessible for the whole family
The A96 route between Aberdeen and Inverness is the scene of many traffic incidents (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: By dualling the A96 and A9, Humza Yousaf has the power to…
Duk in action for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Willie Miller: Tough to judge Aberdeen on Premiership opener; Euro draws provides cause for…