Jamie Gillies: Storm Babet destroyed homes like mine – it can’t happen again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Jamie Gillies: Storm Babet destroyed homes like mine – it can’t happen again

Brechin's devastating flooding didn’t feel real at first, then it did - painfully real.

Kim Clark stands inside her flood-damaged living room in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Kim Clark stands inside her flood-damaged living room in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
By Jamie Gillies

On Friday October 20, I woke up early in a bed that wasn’t my own. My wife and I had decided to leave our house the previous evening due to Storm Babet flood warnings.

Before we turned in for the night, we’d felt anxious but not panicked. Our home had never been affected by high water before, and we’d laid sandbags down in doorways as a precaution. I’d actually wondered if it was a bit over the top. “I’m sure it’ll be fine,” I’d remarked when we pulled out of the driveway.

As we blinked the sleep from our eyes that Friday morning, a text came through from a neighbour confirming our worst fears: “It’s as tall as me out the back, it’s flooding through the back doors.” We felt sick. “What? No – it can’t be true.” But it was.

Social media was awash with surreal images of flooding. Before long, we were sent photos showing murky brown water on the ground floor of our own property, up to knee height. Our furniture, flooring, white goods and cupboards were ruined.

In the afternoon, I managed to gain access to our house and see the damage up close. Most of the water had drained away or soaked into the floor by then, leaving a rank, gelatinous layer of mud everywhere. As I trudged slowly through my saturated living room, hallway, kitchen, and office, I couldn’t quite accept what my eyes were telling me.

How on earth could this have happened? We’d been blindsided. One day we were living ordinary life, the next we were living out of a suitcase.

Flood water in writer Jamie Gillies’s home

As I stood reeling in my waterlogged home, I knew that many others in the north-east were experiencing similar heartbreak. Storm Babet had unleashed voluminous quantities of rain on Angus, the Mearns and Aberdeenshire over a dangerously short period of time.

Rivers burst their banks, flooding hundreds of homes and businesses. Crops were ruined. Roads and historic bridges were damaged. Most tragically of all, three people lost their lives in the area. It was staggering to comprehend.

Flooding victims need compassion and financial support

Brechin experienced the worst damage. In the days surrounding Storm Babet, news reporters stood near the South Esk, which had surged over multimillion-pound flood defences, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes.

I’ve since walked the streets affected by flooding and encountered people whose worlds have collapsed. Not all Brechiners were insured. Pensioners and others in financially vulnerable situations are looking at irrecoverable losses. It’s devastating.

As a freelance journalist, I often portray the experiences of others from the outside but, in this case, I’m one of the people in the story. Like many others in my area, I’ve been hit by a whirlwind of emotions: shock, sadness, disbelief, anxiety.

The flooding didn’t feel real at first, then it did – painfully real. I know our family has a long journey ahead of us. Serious work is needed to repair the damage. Our insurance should cover it, but we’ll be out of our home for some time.

Furniture and flooring will need to be replaced, but Jamie and his wife were luckier than many others in the area

I feel deep sadness for those whose homes have been destroyed – particularly in Brechin, where residents were relying on much-lauded £16 million flood defences. Locals say insurance was either not possible or not affordable in the area bordering the South Esk river. This seems like an injustice to me.

If an area prone to flooding has been given a bespoke flood prevention scheme, this should allow people to access insurance. The fact Brechiners didn’t get such access in the years after the scheme was completed means they are suffering today.

Storm Babet is being described as an unprecedented event that couldn’t have been mitigated against. If that’s true, I’d say this makes flooding victims in places like Brechin even more deserving of compassion and financial support.

I have never felt prouder to be a son of the Mearns

In the months ahead, central and local government must ensure that vulnerable Scots have the means necessary to rebuild their lives. Serious money should also be allocated to flood defence projects in high-risk areas so that the flooding we’ve seen in recent days cannot happen again.

Lawmakers must consider a range of measures, examining evidence from around the world on which infrastructure will stand the test of time. Then, they must act – for future generations.

I have never felt prouder to be a son of the Mearns. In the wake of Storm Babet, local communities have come together in a truly special way. Volunteers have flocked to help crisis-hit homes and businesses.

South Esk water levels rose so high they broke Sepa sensors in Brechin (Image: Paul Reid)

Tens of thousands of pounds have been donated by the public to assist the most vulnerable. The kindness of neighbours has been a lifeline for those worst affected. It is moving to see people acting in this way.

I’ve been touched by the dozens of messages we’ve received; the love of friends and family; the prayers of fellow Christians; the well-wishes and concern of people I don’t know too well – P&J staff included. It’s humbling.

I hope others in my situation are receiving similar support. If you’re affected, help is available from local authorities and charities. Churches across the north-east also stand ready to offer pastoral support to all who seek it.

Jamie Gillies is a commentator based in the north-east of Scotland

More from Opinion

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Kim Clark and Paul Fowlie as they show him the mess inside their home following the floods in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Clock is ticking until next storm hits and we…
Ikigai is a Japanese concept, referring to something that gives a person a sense of purpose (Image: aniket_badaik/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Take pride in what you do and wealth of all kinds will…
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: Dons' greatest triumph boosted my morale
Even with precautions taken, there was a great deal of damage as a result of Storm Babet (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Storm Babet and some bad luck spelled bad news for me -…
First Minister Humza Yousaf at a September Scottish independence rally (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Claims that SNP will soon be defeated are somewhat exaggerated
Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban (left) and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in The Long Shadow (Image: ITV/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Stop law and order misogyny by giving more women senior cop and…
Communal areas provide space for people living in small homes, like narrowboats (Image: I Wei Huang/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: More communal living and sharing resources could improve our quality of life
Emergency workers wade through flood water in Brechin on October 20 (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Marc Stutter: Here's how we could soften the blows of future storms like Babet
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in 2017, has passed her driving test (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Iain Maciver: Watch out for a former first minister on a road near you…
3
Nobel Prize winner for literature, Kazuo Ishiguro (Image: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: The older I get, the more I realise everything is made…

Conversation