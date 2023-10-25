New Inverness salon which specialises in bridal hair and makeup opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Inverness salon which specialises in bridal hair and makeup opens

The award-winning owners have serviced famous faces such as Vogue Williams, Pippa Middleton, Karen Gillan and Andrea Bocelli.

By Alex Banks
Gillian Hoban and Suzanne McMahon are at the start of a new venture. Image: Michael Carver Photography
Gillian Hoban and Suzanne McMahon are at the start of a new venture. Image: Michael Carver Photography

Two award-winning businesswomen have come together to open a new Inverness hair salon.

Gillian Hoban and Suzanne McMahan’s new salon, hår, is now open on Raining’s Close.

The business offers “luxury” hair, makeup and beauty services and the pair specialise in bridal hair and make-up.

Gillian and Suzanne are childhood friends who have worked together for the past 13 years – including six at Gillian’s previous studio on Ardross Street in Inverness.

Modern look for hår

The new hair salon has a modern interior which the owners say has a “chic and minimal aesthetic”.

The new studio interior has been influenced by both Mediterranean and Scandinavian ideas.

The idea of bringing business together was to get everything under one roof.

Gillian said: “We’re thrilled to launch a new look for luxury hair, make-up and beauty services in the north of Scotland, offering combined services under one roof.

Suzanne McMahon and Gillian Hoban have worked together for over 13 years. Image: Michael Carver Photography.

“We want our clients to feel comfortable and confident when they visit hår, whether they want to look their best for their big day or treating themselves for a special occasion.”

Suzanne added: “Working together over the years, we’ve strived to create an environment where our clients can feel at ease.

“We will continue to offer a personable approach in the services we provide to ensure our clients receive the utmost pampering and care.”

Award-winning past

The two businesswomen have nine awards as a team as well as featuring in Vogue.

Gillian and Suzanne have also worked for celebrity clients including Vogue Williams, Pippa Middleton, Karen Gillan and Andrea Bocelli.

Inside the new studio on Raining’s Close. Image: Michael Carver Photography
The salon offers specialises in bridal hair and makeup. Image: Michael Carver Photography

The pair say the name they chose is the Norse meaning for hair. It also has a double meaning, standing for ‘Hoban’ and ‘Ryles’, Suzanne’s married name.

The new salon has already built up a team of 10 stylists and say it is a “new haven of style and relaxation in the heart of the Highlands”.

