New Inverness salon which specialises in bridal hair and makeup opens

Two award-winning businesswomen have come together to open a new Inverness hair salon.

Gillian Hoban and Suzanne McMahan’s new salon, hår, is now open on Raining’s Close.

The business offers “luxury” hair, makeup and beauty services and the pair specialise in bridal hair and make-up.

Gillian and Suzanne are childhood friends who have worked together for the past 13 years – including six at Gillian’s previous studio on Ardross Street in Inverness.

Modern look for hår

The new hair salon has a modern interior which the owners say has a “chic and minimal aesthetic”.

The new studio interior has been influenced by both Mediterranean and Scandinavian ideas.

The idea of bringing business together was to get everything under one roof.

Gillian said: “We’re thrilled to launch a new look for luxury hair, make-up and beauty services in the north of Scotland, offering combined services under one roof.

“We want our clients to feel comfortable and confident when they visit hår, whether they want to look their best for their big day or treating themselves for a special occasion.”

Suzanne added: “Working together over the years, we’ve strived to create an environment where our clients can feel at ease.

“We will continue to offer a personable approach in the services we provide to ensure our clients receive the utmost pampering and care.”

Award-winning past

The two businesswomen have nine awards as a team as well as featuring in Vogue.

Gillian and Suzanne have also worked for celebrity clients including Vogue Williams, Pippa Middleton, Karen Gillan and Andrea Bocelli.

The pair say the name they chose is the Norse meaning for hair. It also has a double meaning, standing for ‘Hoban’ and ‘Ryles’, Suzanne’s married name.

The new salon has already built up a team of 10 stylists and say it is a “new haven of style and relaxation in the heart of the Highlands”.