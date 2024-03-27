Hedvig Ljungerud: There’s no choice but to make energy production cleaner – it’s time for industry to buy into the plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Hedvig Ljungerud: There’s no choice but to make energy production cleaner – it’s time for industry to buy into the plan

While we use fossil fuel, we should produce it - but also ensure production doesn't contribute further to climate change, writes the North Sea Transition Authority's director of strategy.

Between 2018 and 2022, emissions were down by nearly a quarter - but there is much more to be done. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Between 2018 and 2022, emissions were down by nearly a quarter - but there is much more to be done. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
By Hedvig Ljungerud

Getting to net zero, producing oil and gas from the North Sea as we transition, and ensuring economic benefits for the UK don’t make an obvious trinity, and we are well aware of tensions.

But we at the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) are increasingly aware of the need for all three, all at once, and straight away.

We are also aware that, as the UK’s oil and gas regulator, driving delivery of these things won’t always make us popular.

Not that we don’t care about how we are seen. We do. But sometimes we take tough decisions because we care even more about this country continuing to produce homegrown energy in order to support energy security, our economy and the transition. Because, while we use it, we should produce it – but also ensure that production keeps getting cleaner.

If we get it wrong, the UK industry will decline even faster, whether that is because production has not got cleaner and has lost its public support, or because the UK has stopped being a place companies want to do business. The cost to the economy and transition of either outcome will be tremendous.

If we get it right, we can continue to provide more of our own energy, and oversee a strong transition to cleaner energy, while drawing on the skills, infrastructure and supply chain of a well-established industry that is rapidly becoming a key player in carbon storage, hydrogen and wind.

We have made great strides. Between 2018 and 2022, emissions were down by nearly a quarter, and flaring by almost half. Domestically producing gas is much cleaner than importing LNG from across the world.

On the other side, we are proud that we recently consented to seven new fields in 2023 and one so far this year, all of which we assessed for net zero. But to continue to make these claims, and to continue to approve developments, we must continue to get cleaner.

Investment is needed – but rewards are there

That is why, today, we have launched our emissions reduction OGA Plan, which sets out requirements on operators to continue to reduce emissions long term. Only this will ensure there is a domestic industry to produce the fuel we will still need for decades to come.

We know that decarbonising will require significant investment from operators, but the rewards are also there. If the investment is not made, the industry is less likely to be around to contribute to energy security and the transition. We believe the industry can own and deliver this plan.

Stronelairg wind farm.
Stronelairg wind farm near Fort Augustus. Image: SSE Renewables

For new developments and some existing assets, this will mean using low-carbon power like clean electricity – possibly from offshore wind farms or from onshore, via cable, instead of gas and diesel generators. Power generation makes up around 79% of emissions. If companies do not take action where it is reasonable, they should not expect us to permit additional production on those assets.

Alongside electrification and low-carbon power, the OGA Plan makes clear three other emission reduction pathways: investment and efficiency; better decommissioning planning, including potential earlier closure dates for the most emissions-intensive assets – to allow cleaner, higher-producing assets to come online; and no routine flaring and venting by 2030.

Grumbling won’t get us anywhere

There are many leaders who are already pushing this forward, but we know there might be grumbles within parts of the industry. We know there are cost implications. However, we also know there are those who would much rather industry halted production altogether.

That is why we spent eight weeks consulting with stakeholders, held workshops for more than 130 interested parties, carefully read 32 responses, and used them all to inform the final plan. Nothing included has come out of the blue – it builds on industry’s own pledges in the North Sea Transition Deal, including spend on electrification, and the existing commitment to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040.

Wider society, investors and the people who work in the energy sector all expect the industry to be playing its part in tackling climate change

Wider society, investors and the people who work in the energy sector all expect the industry to be playing its part in tackling climate change, and we need to do all we can to demonstrate how the North Sea will show up.

So, hopefully, with continued grown-up conversations, listening and learning from all sides, we’ll also be able to move forward together.

Hedvig Ljungerud is the NSTA director of strategy

More from Opinion

Could Peterhead become a seafood hotspot and seaside destination with the right plan? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Peterhead's £20m must be spent wisely - and locals deserve a say
From museums and art to delicious food, there's plenty for everyone in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Anyone saying there's nothing to do in Aberdeen doesn't get out much
The Scottish Government says the new hate crime bill ensures protection laws are fit for the 21st century. Critics say it risks infringing on free speech. Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: With Hate Crime Bill Scottish Government is yet again hindering not helping…
Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood at the opening of Foresterhill's Lady Helen Parking Centre in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David Knight: No easy solution to messy car-parking muddle at ARI
2
Greggs at Westhill shopping centre. Upsettingly, fans of the bakery chain were left to fend for themselves during its till outage on Wednesday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Cunning cybercriminals hit us where it hurt - right in the…
Ian and Marie came to the rescue when Moreen took a tumble. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Nice neighbours come in handy when you've got bad knees
Recently refurbished office space in the west end of Aberdeen.
Stuart Fyvie: Retrofitting challenge for Aberdeen's older office buildings
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson (right) has ADHD and, in 2018, took steps to help others seeking adult diagnosis through NHS Grampian. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Jill Rattray: Claim that 'ADHD isn't real' is harmful nonsense politicians should refute
Labour's Donald Dewar and Jim Wallace of the Liberal Democrats, pictured in 1997. Image: Dan Tuffs/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Scotland deserves a higher calibre of MSP across all parties at Holyrood
Following intervention from friends, Vicki Appleby (left) was able to safely leave her abusive relationship - but she now wishes she could have spoken up at work
Vicki Appleby: Workplaces should provide safe support for people experiencing domestic abuse like I…

Conversation