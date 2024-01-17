UK Government approves new gasfield west of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government approves new gasfield west of Shetland

First gas from Shell's Victory project is expected from next year.

By Mathew Perry
Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for upstream at Shell.
Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for UK upstream at Shell. Image: Shell

The UK Government has approved plans by Shell to develop the Victory gasfield west of Shetland.

Regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted development and production consent for the Victory field.

It comes after an environmental assessment and agreement from the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning, which concluded “there will be no significant effects on the environment”.

An NSTA spokesperson said: “The Victory project is expected to aid the UK’s energy security by providing domestically produced gas for UK homes and businesses, generate significant investment, create jobs, and make use of existing infrastructure as we transition.”

Development drilling and subsea installation work to start in Q2

London-listed Shell took 100% ownership of Victory, 29 miles north-west of Shetland, in 2022 after buying out Corallian Energy.

It plans  to carry out development drilling and subsea installation activities from Q2 2024, with first gas expected from 2025.

‘Critical national resource’

Shell UK upstream senior vice-president Simon Roddy said: “The UK North Sea is a critical national resource, providing a steady supply of the fuels people rely on today and strengthening the country’s energy security and resilience.

“Continued investment is required to sustain domestic production, which is declining faster than the UK’s demand for oil and gas.”

TotalEnergies' Shetland gas plant.
The gas will be processed at TotalEnergies’ Shetland gas plant.

According to its environmental statement, Victory has an estimated recoverable resource of 179 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to 7% of the UK’s annual natural gas consumption.

At its peak, the field is expected to produce enough gas to heat nearly 900,000 UK homes per year.

Greater Laggan tie-back

Discovered in 1977 by Texaco, Victory was picked up in the 32nd offshore oil and gas licensing round by minnow Corallian.

Shell plans to develop Victory as a single subsea tie-back well to TotalEnergies’ existing Greater Laggan Area infrastructure, via a new 10-mile pipeline.

The supermajor said Victory’s gas would be processed onshore at the Shetland gas plant before being piped to the UK mainland at St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.

What did Greenpeace say?

Charlie Kronick, senior climate advisor at environmental group Greenpeace UK, said the Victory field investment decision was “yet more evidence that Shell simply isn’t serious about preventing catastrophic climate change”.

He added: “By approving this project, the UK Government continues to shred what’s left of any reputation it had for climate leadership.”

