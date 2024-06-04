Willie Miller: What the target is for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in first season with Dons

The expectation and target for new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is to deliver third place in the Premiership and Europe in his debut season.

I don’t think you can hide where the fans and club want to see the team in terms of league position – and that is third and securing European qualification.

I’m sure Thelin will come to Pittodrie with that remit to deliver third.

I don’t see a reason why that shouldn’t be the target.

Obviously anything better would be fantastic, but they would be very long odds to achieve that as Celtic and Rangers are so dominant at the moment.

I expect Celtic and Rangers to both throw money at it again this summer.

So third spot is the realistic target.

I would assume that was put to Thelin in the former Elfsborg manager’s discussions with the Aberdeen board.

And I would assume that is where Thelin’s mind will be as well.

Whether Thelin is capable of securing third spot time will tell.

When you look at the clubs Aberdeen will be jousting with for third – such as Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock – securing that spot is not an unrealistic expectation in the new season.

Hibs are in a period of flux and Hearts are probably the most stable of the clubs the Dons will go head to head with.

However, I don’t think we should expect to immediately see a team under the new manager firing on all cylinders.

He will need time to get his own thoughts over to the players and assess the squad.

Thelin will also need time to bring his own players in.

I would assume chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have promised the new manager funds to make the team stronger.

Having watched Aberdeen under interim boss Peter Leven at the end of the season, it is not as if Thelin will take on a team short of confidence.

The Dons went on an unbeaten run in the latter stages of the campaign and delivered strong performances and results under Leven.

Leven did a great job and set it it up nicely for Thelin to come in.

Even in his debut season, I see no reason why a third-place finish should not be the target for the Swede.

Third place would also bring qualification for Europe, which is where the club should be.

Aberdeen performed at a high level in most of the games in the Europa Conference League group stage last season.

During that campaign, they probably learnt a lot about how to deal with European football.

Aberdeen have power to keep Bojan Miovski at Pittodrie

One of the main priorities for Thelin in the summer transfer window will be retaining star striker Bojan Miovski.

A number of clubs in Europe are reportedly monitoring Miovski, who netted 26 goals in all competitions in the recently-ended season.

Goalscoring form like that does not go unnoticed.

However, the positive for Thelin is Miovski still has two years left on his deal as he is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

That will give the new manager a bit of comfort.

Miovski also seems happy at Aberdeen, which is another major positive.

Aberdeen are in the driving seat and it would take an offer that is simply too good for the club to refuse for Miovski to exit in the summer.

Hopefully he is still at Aberdeen for Thelin’s debut season as manager.

Although his goal tally was good, I don’t think enough opportunities were created for Miovski last season.

Miovski made a great fist of the limited opportunities created for him by his team-mates.

The club have got the power to keep Miovski this summer. Unless it is a huge offer, I would assume Thelin will expect Miovski to be part of his team for next season.

Remarkable achievement by Gothenburg Greats

Real Madrid winning yet another European trophy on Saturday underlines the achievement of the Gothenburg Greats in 1983.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have not lost the final of a knock-out European tournament since the Dons beat them in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg.

Real Madrid’s 2-0 Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley extended their remarkable winning streak in European finals.

You have to go way back to that rainy night in Gothenburg when I held the trophy aloft after a 2-1 win for Real Madrid’s last loss in the final of a knock-out Euro competition.

They lost the Super Cup final in 1998 (Chelsea) and 2000 (Galatasaray), but when it comes to knock-out Euro tournaments, Real Madrid have been imperious.

When you look at some of the names Real have taken on and beaten in European finals, it is remarkable Aberdeen remain the last to defeat them.

Real Madrid have faced clubs like Juventus, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and put them to the sword.

Yet they could not beat Aberdeen – a provincial team from Scotland.

It is testament to what we achieved with Sir Alex Ferguson more than 40 years ago.

Aberdeen beat the mighty Real Madrid, who were managed by the legendary Alfredo di Stefano.

That no other club has done that since in the final of a European knock-out tournament is something that should be cherished and revered.

It puts a smile on my face and also the other Gothenburg Greats’ faces.

And I’m sure it does the same with Aberdeen supporters.