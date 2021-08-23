Len Ironside: Torry has been let down too often before and its people are worth fighting for

Who will fight for Torry?

Torry is a unique place. Originally a medieval burgh with its own form of local government, it only became part of Aberdeen in 1891. It turned into a vital part of the fishing community, contributing to the successful Aberdeen economy.

Today it is one of the poorest areas in the country.

There have been several interventions from the city council, like the Sistema Big Noise project, where young people from disadvantaged backgrounds were given musical instruments and free tuition – a scheme first started in the Raploch area of Stirling. But, despite these kinds of initiatives, Torry still remains one of the most deprived areas of Scotland.

The 2016 agreement to relocate Aberdeen harbour to Nigg opened up the opportunity to make the road from the new harbour through Torry to the city a golden mile of opportunity. It’s an area that has the potential for unique shops, cafes and designated tourist centres, welcoming visitors to the city from the cruise ships.

However, a sinister problem has arisen. The only open green space in Torry, at St Fittick’s Community Park, is under threat.

There is little doubt any public consultation would be minimal

This park is used locally, by a population of nearly 10,000, as an area of beauty, for children to play, recreational activities. It allows people to walk and enjoy wildlife, or simply to relax.

It has been invaluable to the community during Covid lockdown. It’s worth remembering that many of the folk in Torry don’t have spacious private gardens to enjoy.

As it happens, the Wood Group – whose well intentioned plans for their home city of Aberdeen always appear to be shrouded in controversy, coupled with a lack of any willingness to compromise – also had their eyes fixed on this space. It is referred to as “the designated site”.

And, although the Wood group are offering to consult with the community and assurances were previously given by the council that the green space was sacrosanct, there is little doubt any consultation would be minimal and the concerns of the Torry residents would be simply dismissed. A regular occurrence in local consultations.

Locals will suffer as history is repeated

There is no question that Aberdeen would benefit from an industrial hub for green energy, often referred to as an energy transition zone (ETZ). In many ways, it’s essential.

The council believes it, the Scottish Government believes it and the UK Government believes it. That’s why they have invested £26 million with matched funding. With the international conference on green issues, COP26, rapidly approaching, these same powers that be also claim to be signed up to a green agenda. Hence their continued use of the term “just transition”.

It should be remembered that parts of the original village were demolished in 1971 to make way for the burgeoning oil industry. Now we see a repeat of history, with the Torry area yet again forced to make a sacrifice

But why should the ETZ be sited in St Fittick’s Community Park, the only green space for the people of Torry? Where is the justice there?

It cannot be beyond the wit of our elected politicians to place the ETZ on a brownfield site still close to the harbour, leaving this green space for the Torry residents.

It should be remembered that parts of the original village were demolished in 1971 to make way for the burgeoning oil industry – an economic lifesaver for Aberdeen at that time. And now we see a repeat of history, with the Torry area yet again forced to make a sacrifice for green energy.

Who will fight for the community?

We simply cannot allow big business to send in the bulldozers to trundle over a local green space – the only green space – built by the community with council funds, effectively treating the people of Torry with total contempt.

If it is in our community, our city and our country, then our politicians can stop it. They can move the industrial hub, which we do require, to an alternative site.

The people of Torry, who were asked by politicians of every political party – be it MPs, MSPs or councillors – to give them their vote must now hold these same political masters to account. We do not want mealy-mouthed, supportive words, but strong, decisive and positive action.

The people of Torry wait, with bated breath, to see who will carry that banner. Who will fight for the people’s green space in Torry?

Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

