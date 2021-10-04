Neil McLennan: We cannot fall silent on the issues that matter

In my first regular column for The P&J, I want to say how honoured I am to write for Scotland’s leading regional newspaper, but also for being able to do so.

I have written columns in the past for The Scotsman, The Courier and History Scotland but at this time being able to write freely is more important than ever.

Across the globe, freedoms are under threat from every corner, including the freedom of speech. That might sound fatalistic but it is of upmost importance in this complex and turbulent world. Freedoms must be exercised to be protected.

I am very much so an inabootcomer to the north-east of Scotland. However, having been here for over a decade now, it feels like home.

The north-east values freedoms

Many things attracted me to the north-east, including family connections, but moreover the area’s strong links with the passion our country holds for democracy. Robert Burns’ family farmed the Mearns countryside where the Fatherland Burns Club now honours the internationally recognised writer on freedom.

The first minister declared Sunset Song her favourite book. The novel shares challenges facing rural communities, locally and internationally, during a period of change, and the horrendous misuses of power that come with it.

One thing that attracts about the north-east is the value given to hard work and honesty as values. We have a university which proudly has the foundational mission “dedicated to the pursuit of the truth in the service of others”. We have a university named after the Aberdeen Burgess who set up a hospital to educate the poor.

We have a city motto in Aberdeen of “Bon Accord”, which Robert the Bruce used as a password to retake the castle from invading oppressors rule. The north-east values freedoms.

Without hope, what is there?

Re-taking freedom is no easy task, but is a noble cause which must be defended at all times and fought for when under threat.

When we look at what is happening in Afghanistan just now, it is easy to give up hope. Those who have watched The Handmaid’s Tale on television might reflect that society is only a few small steps away from dictatorship and authoritarian rule.

What hope is there for the handmaids trying to escape their dystopian nightmare? What hope is there for those left at the mercy of the Taliban in Afghanistan?

But without hope, what is there? What inspired the Suffragettes, American Civil Rights activists and those championing children’s voices this year when UN charters enter Scots law?

Social progress comes about because people care, they get involved and they do the right thing. It is the only retort against tyranny at worst, or apathy at best.

Humans find it too easy to treat others poorly

A recent letter in The P&J got me thinking. A resident wrote asking for answers from council officials about an issue which had not been progressed after a year.

He reminded us that council officials are employed by the tax payer. He noted his frustration at the endless merry-go-round the public are placed on when trying to get answers or make progress with real issues.

Rather than fa’s fa, I consider more, fa’ is for fa’ in this modern world. Who is helping who and who is overpowering who?

I have met the correspondent and he writes regularly to me. I have witnessed the great work he does for others and enhancing his community. It saddens me to hear fellow humans treat others with such disregard.

Alas, it can happen – just look at the famous Stanford prison psychology experiment. It does not take long for those “empowered” in authority positions to start treating fellow humans poorly.

Our local correspondent noted what tends to come from the system he is trying to enquire into is “vague answers. Then silence!”

But thank goodness for him, and many others like him. He does not fall silent on the issues that matter for his local community. He is a bold thistle of hope. He is what makes the north-east vibrant – resilience in harsh environs and adding cultural colour to our landscape.

Fa’ is for fa’?

If we are to keep democracy and freedoms alive, we cannot fall silent. Important issues need to be appropriately raised through legal channels, and the freedom to enquire and write cherished, protected and celebrated.

Fa’s fa used to be a popular page for me in the Saturday P&J – seeing who was “in” and “oot” in the north-east social set. With no events and no photos page, it has been good to spend more time reading other things, like George Mitchell’s travels around countries where freedom is under threat.

Neil McLennan writes in a personal capacity. He is a Burgess of Aberdeen and has supported every aspect of education in the north-east. His fee for this column will be donated directly to Childline, who support young people to speak out