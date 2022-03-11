Moreen Simpson: Please keep your dogs on a lead for the sake of us fearties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Please keep your dogs on a lead for the sake of us fearties

By Moreen Simpson
March 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 9:16 am
Anyone with a fear of dogs will understand the terror of a pup off the lead (Illustration: Moreen Simpson)
Anyone with a fear of dogs will understand the terror of a pup off the lead (Illustration: Moreen Simpson)

What happened when Vladimir met Angela?

Never huge fans of each other, the German leader was in discussions about energy sources with Putin at his home in Sochi. Into the room he led his big, black labrador, Koni, which immediately headed for Ms Merkel.

As it sniffed her, she froze, clearly frightened. The Russian supremo smiled, saying: “I’m sure it will behave itself”.

The inside word is that he knew she suffered from an unreasonable fear of dogs, having once been badly bitten. Bringing his into the room was a bully’s masterstroke in intimidation.

The story is my nod of recognition and sympathy to Ms Merkel’s phobia. Regular readers know I also have that fear, after an attack when I was wee. My grand-toots reckon I’m getting worse.

If they’re not on a lead, I’m a wreck

Almost every day now on my walks I’m confronted with a little craiter yapping, or huge one barking hard as I pass. If they’re not on a lead, I’m a wreck. Like Mrs M, I instantly freeze and the prickly adrenalin gushes.

Some incidents leave me shakkin’. Like being confronted with furious barking and snarling when I came out of a newsagent. An enormous black thing was tied to a post, baring huge teeth at everyone who passed.

Size doesn’t matter when it comes to a deep-rooted fear of dogs (Photo: OlgaOvcharenko/Shutterstock)

As I gave it a wide berth and obviously looked terrified, a gadgie standing nearby shouted: “He winna touch ye. He’s just sad and cryin’ coz his owner’s left him.” Aye, that would be right.

Last week’s drama really had me on the rack, although you’ll think I was a feel gype. On a lane near my hoosie, out of nowhere bounds this wee black and white spaniel.

Helpless daftie that I am, I scraiked: ‘Go away, go away’, desperately scouring the lane for help – or an escape

It tanked towards me then jumped, right up to my waist. Not a sign of an owner. In its moo some sort of cloth thing. A toy? A muzzle?

It kept running away then belting back and jumping, me muttering increasingly frantic oh-nos. Held out my arm with the walking stick to try to keep it away, then panicked it might think I was going to hit it and become even more excited, aggressive, wild… whatever in the hell it was.

Helpless daftie that I am, I scraiked: “Go away, go away”, desperately scouring the lane for help – or an escape.

Saved by strangers

At last, I reached my street, stressing about how I’d get my front door open with this bouncing beast in tow. Thanks-be; a couple walking their dog on a lead. My animal made a beeline for theirs. Eee-haa!

Not impressed, they looked at me as if to say: “Get your mutt under control.” That’s when I lost it. Like a total neep-heid, I started greetin’, wailing: “That’s not my dog. Oh, please help me. It’s been chasing me for ages. I don’t think I’ll get into my house down there. Please take it OFF me!”

Not everyone likes dog, even ‘friendly’ ones (Photo: 4 PM production/Shutterstock)

Can you imagine meeting a nutter like that? Not altogether surprisingly, they said nothing, but headed up the street with my dug lapping at their heels.

I grabbed the chance to hobble doon and into my hoosie. Inside, shudderin’, still near to tears. Now I’m scared to go anywhere near that lane again. But is that fear so unreasonable?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

Read more from Moreen Simpson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]