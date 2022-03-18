Moreen Simpson: I fell at the first Wordle and now I’m obsessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moreen Simpson: I fell at the first Wordle and now I’m obsessed

By Moreen Simpson
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:58 am
Wordle is a competitive sport in some families (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Are you Wordling? Me too.

Sounds like somethin’ nae fine squirmin’ aboot in yer belly. I’m addicted. I rue the day a quine said a few weeks ago: “Have you tried Wordle yet?” She kens I’m a sucker for word games because I’m a no-hoper with number-posers.

That whole Sudoku rage passed me by for the simple reason I’m an arithmetical numbnut. In class E for maths at school (F accommodating the biggest digital dopes), I wasn’t even allowed to sit O-grade until fifth year – when everyone else was sitting their Highers. D’uh.

But, I sure compensated in the letters department, dad teaching me the secret codes of difficult crossword-solving with the Daily Mail when I was about 11. As a result, easy-peasy little ones are no good to me.

My delight is the The Times Saturday jumbo cryptic. So fiendish, they give you two weeks to send in your entry. Sadly, on the few occasions I’ve managed to finish and send in, zilch came up trumps. But, oh the joy of facing that virgin puzzle every week, pathetic grid geek that I am.

Wooed by Wordle

So, along comes Wordle. Get the five-letter word in six tries, otherwise you’re gassed. Seemed pleasant enough. No sweat. Me nae really that fussed. Most folk counting how big a sequence they get without going bust.

Wordle game app on a smartphone.
Wordle has taken over the world as the latest pandemic obsession for people of all ages (Photo: Andre M Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Ah, but… they haven’t got my son as their son. Every day’s new one comes online at midnight. We’re both late-bedders so, a pucklie weeks ago, he started texting me his completed Wordle. I’d check it, admire: “Clever you doing it in four.”

A few he did in three. You can guess the rest.

Alas, unable to keep on praising, I was sucked in – like a puddick to a heron’s thrapple. Dear reader, imagine the pickle we’ve now got oorsellies into. At the tick of 12, we’re on to it; who gets it first and in how few tries?

A ‘friendly’ competition

It gets worse. Sez the loon: “Have you tried Quordle?” Fit the…? Same thing, but four grids, nine chances for each. Here’s me: “Nae even one chunce, sunshine.”

I explained I aye had my Times crossword on the bile to torture my grey matter. Then the sod comes back, astute at knowing which buttons to push: “Since you’re pretty good at Wordle, I’d just be interested to see how you get on with the multi.”

We’ve both got the same competitive spirit: we pretend not to mind who beats who and how often but, deep down, we’re both on fire to win

So, there we have it; at the witching hour every night, my wee lamb and me in mortal combat to see who “shares” first with Wordle and in how few moves, then ditto Quordle. We’ve both got the same competitive spirit: we pretend not to mind who beats who and how often but, deep down, we’re both on fire to win.

Just as a test, I sent him one of my brain-befuddlin’ cryptic crossword clues the other day, which I’d solved almost on the spot. How did he do? Even when I explained it, he didn’t understand. Yesss!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

