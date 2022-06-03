Jim Hunter: Why can’t governments respond to food emergency dividing the nation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: Why can’t governments respond to food emergency dividing the nation?

By Jim Hunter
June 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 4:07 pm
Queen Elizabeth II riding in the gold state coach on her Coronation day in 1953 (Photo: Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)
Queen Elizabeth II riding in the gold state coach on her Coronation day in 1953 (Photo: Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)

As Britain takes a Platinum Jubilee break from its cost of living crisis, it’s increasingly evident that far too many of this country’s people are enduring scarcities of the sort that account for my one clear memory of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

This memory is all about a slab of chocolate.

Way back on that June day in 1953, I’d just turned five, and I’d been less than two months in school. My first weekday break from simple sums and sounded-out reading, then, was owed to the new queen’s crowning – a crowning that was to be celebrated in our West Highland locality, as far as we kids were concerned, by a cross between a sports day and a picnic.

This plan, like so many coronation plans, was jeopardised by the weather. As elsewhere in the UK, Coronation Day in the Highlands was, for early summer, exceptionally cold and miserable.

This resulted in the picnic element of our festivities being moved from an open field – where we’d engaged, I guess, in sack races, egg-and-spoon races and the like – to a nearby barn.

There, I presume, we’d have been treated to what was standard fare at all such 1950s occasions: homemade sandwiches and homemade cakes washed down with lemonade. I recall little of this. But, what I do remember vividly is being presented with a coronation mug featuring a portrait of Britain’s latest monarch.

So much more than a chocolate bar

The mug, to be honest, didn’t much interest me. What mattered was what it contained. Made instantly recognisable by its dark blue paper wrapper, and so big that it was longer than my coronation mug was tall, this consisted of a Cadbury’s chocolate bar.

Why my excitement? Well, I’d been born into a country where a child’s birth certificate was followed instantly by a ration book. And, when I was two, three and four, my allocated rations wouldn’t have extended to much in the way of frivolities like chocolate.

A collection of Coronation souvenirs – but no chocolate (Photo: Keystone Pictures USA/Shutterstock)

Food rationing had started in 1940 – not long after Britain went to war with Nazi Germany. But, victory in 1945 had brought no respite, the restoration of the country’s industrial economy taking priority over any resumption of unrestricted food imports.

The Britain of my early childhood, then, was a Britain where even the most basic essentials, such as bread and butter, could be bought only with the help of ration coupons. Monthly allocations of sweets were limited to just a few ounces per person. Milk chocolate, the kind that came in a blue wrapper of the type projecting from my newly obtained coronation mug, had disappeared entirely.

A lifetime on from my being handed my Coronation Day gifts, lots of Britain’s youngsters will see precious little in the way of chocolate bars or their modern equivalent this jubilee holiday weekend

Chocolate rationing, to be sure, ended two or three months prior to Coronation Day. But, such chocolate as had then made its way into our household, I suspect, would have had to be shared between me, my two-year-old sister and my parents. That Coronation Day chocolate bar – every detail of it with me still – was very probably, or so I reckon, the first such slab of chocolate that I could say was mine.

And in retrospect, perhaps, that same chocolate bar can be seen as an early pointer to the better times that were to open up for my baby boomer generation; times of increasing prosperity; times when we were granted access to educational and other opportunities of a kind our parents and grandparents couldn’t so much as dream about.

Growing poverty and runaway inequality

Those times are gone. Which is why, a lifetime on from my being handed my Coronation Day gifts, lots of Britain’s youngsters will see precious little in the way of chocolate bars or their modern equivalent this jubilee holiday weekend.

They, too, are living with food rationing. But not rationing of the 1940s and early 1950s type – rationing that applied to everyone, rich or poor, young or old, in ways intended to spread the burden of coping with shortage and with crisis. Nobody liked that sort of rationing. But at least it operated right across the board. It was, in essence, fair.

Many UK families now rely on food banks or community larders (Photo: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)

Today’s rationing isn’t like that. It’s a product of growing poverty and runaway inequality. Those going without in a country hugely wealthier than the country of 70 years ago are people whose incomes – whether wages or benefits – are insufficient to enable them to buy proper food, never mind treats, for their children.

Might it be possible for governments to respond to this emergency – and it is an emergency – by ensuring fairer shares for all? I don’t know.

What I do know is that far-reaching measures to combat inequality won’t be undertaken by an administration presided over by a man so lacking in any sense of solidarity with the wider public that, at the height of a death-dealing pandemic, he turned 10 Downing Street into a wine-stained, vomit-spattered venue for illegal partying.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

Read more by Jim Hunter

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]