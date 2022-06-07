Scott Begbie: We’ve had a Taste of Grampian – now let’s keep feasting on north-east delights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: We’ve had a Taste of Grampian – now let’s keep feasting on north-east delights

By Scott Begbie
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:47 pm
Thousands flocked to Taste of Grampian at P&J Live at the weekend (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Well, that was just a brilliant weekend, full of celebration, fun and sunshine.

No, not the Platinum Jubilee bread and circuses (can whoever came up with the term “Platty Joobs” please report to the Tower of London?) – I’m talking about the joyous event to mark all that is good and great when it comes to eating and drinking in the north and north-east.

Taste of Grampian finally burst back into life after two long years of darkness – curse you, Covid. And what a triumphant return it was, too, at its new home in P&J Live.

Sure, my initial thought was that I didn’t want to be indoors on a sunny day. But, then, I have spent some Taste of Grampians trying to find shelter from a monsoon, so, hey-ho.

What hasn’t changed is just the sheer range and quality of produce our part of Scotland gives the world. From Mackie’s lush ice cream through to fine gin from Orkney, top quality beef to the freshest of fresh fish, this truly was a dizzying cornucopia of goodies.

Taste of Grampian bake off judging with Oyin Adekola, Katy Klinck, and P&J foodie legend Julia Bryce (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Going from stall to stall, trying samples of this, a taste of that, it took massive self-restraint not just to buy everything from everybody. The whole experience just underlined, once again, how blessed we are in the north-east of Scotland to have such a stunning larder of land and sea to feed us.

Exploring (and eating)

It’s not just the produce, either. The day after Taste of Grampian, we decided to explore the beauty of our region with a wee trip up Deeside.

OK, so the idea of escaping jubilee nonsense clearly wasn’t thought through on my part. Ballater was awash with bunting, Union Flags and a party on the green… but that’s fine, we just retreated back down the road to Aboyne to walk along the Dee instead.

The weather, for once, played ball, with glorious warm sunshine just to ramp up the enjoyment factor

It is the joy of exploring that you find finds. Now we know there is a hidden wee path you can take from the centre of Aboyne out to the bridge that offers stunning views and even the odd little sandy stretch to chill out in peace, perfect peace.

People of all ages enjoyed a picnic and musical entertainment in Ballater to mark the Platinum Jubilee (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

As an added bonus, you can retreat to The Boat Inn for a cheeky cold beer (thanks to Mrs B for being designated driver) and an epic smorgasbord of starters – again, all of them made with local produce.

Even better was that the weather, for once, played ball, with glorious warm sunshine just to ramp up the enjoyment factor.

Treat yourself to more than just a taste

Taste of Grampian is, obviously, a once a year event. However, the producers, the food, the brewers, distillers, bakers, chefs… they are here all year round.

We don’t need to wait for them all to be gathered together under one roof to enjoy them. Go and seek them out – even the ones in places you might think of as “out of the way”.

The real joy is in feasting on delights on our doorstep at any time

Not only will you find fine food and drink, you’ll also get the chance to discover more of our beautiful region, from soaring mountains to stunning seascapes.

Taste of Grampian was just that. A taste. The real joy is in feasting on delights on our doorstep at any time.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

