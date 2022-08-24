Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Sharon Comrie: Cost of living crisis is affecting animals as well as people

By Sharon Comrie
August 24, 2022, 11:45 am
Dedicated pet owners are being forced to make difficult decisions as a result of the cost of living crisis (Photo: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)
Dedicated pet owners are being forced to make difficult decisions as a result of the cost of living crisis (Photo: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

I have some exciting news to share with you all this month which will hopefully help a lot of pet owners.

Many are struggling due to the cost of living crisis, which is affecting people across Scotland.

That’s why the Scottish SPCA has launched Pet Aid, a new initiative to provide vital food supplies, collars, leads and other accessories to foodbanks and community hubs across the country, supporting people and pets who urgently need it.

The need for Pet Aid is plain as day. Calls to our animal helpline to give up pets have more than trebled in the first half of this year.

A recent survey we carried out with the RSPCA found that one in five people are worried about feeding their pets, and 69% of owners say looking after their pet is more expensive than it was in 2021.

This is phase one of Pet Aid – it is in its pilot stage. At the moment, our food supplies and accessories are available in 12 local authority areas, including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

While we don’t want to see high levels of demand for such a service, we are committed to expanding it over the next two to three years. In the future, we hope it will include a form of veterinary service and behavioural service, so we can offer as much help as possible.

The P in Scottish SPCA stands for prevention, and that’s what we are all about. We want to be proactive in tackling the issues which put animals at risk.

Keeping owners and animals together

Pet Aid is a great example of our commitment to intervening before an animal is in danger of being abandoned or neglected. Keeping a person and animal together is always the best outcome we can hope for.

Behind the data, there are horrendous examples of the situations people and animals are in due to the cost of living crisis. Our inspectors, who spend far more time supporting people and pets who are struggling than dealing with deliberate and malicious animal cruelty, are encountering more and more pet owners struggling due to rising costs.

We’ve had people call our animal helpline who are not feeding themselves so they can afford to feed their pet.

Over time, we hope we can drive down the number of people who feel they have to consider giving up their pet, the number of animals abandoned, and the volume of pets coming into the care of organisations like ours.

You can find out more about Pet Aid, volunteering to do foodbank runs, or donating animal food on the Scottish SPCA website.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Young families are leaving the Highlands and Islands because they can't afford to live there (Photo: G Weir/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Highlands and Islands housing crisis won't improve until playing field is…
0
Can someone turn the heat up on the UK Government? (Photo: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Bad ideas spread faster than energy bills skyrocket
0
Whether you go alone or go with friends, the cinema industry needs you to show up (Photo: Stock-Asso/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Cinema isn't dead - but it needs both multiplexes and indies to…
1
A prescription handed over with empathy can be extra healing (Image: Alphavector/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Kindness and understanding from healthcare staff is the best medicine
1
If you recognise this gentleman you might be an 'auld yin' (Photo: Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: What do you do when old age catches up?
1
Michael Gove recently said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: You might not like it, but we need more like Michael Gove
4
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers protesting in Edinburgh earlier this summer (Photo: Ewan Bootman/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: People power is a stronger force than our governments think
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: I'm in awe of those who put themselves in the line of…
0
Donald Trump in the White House, pictured in 2018 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Dream big - but don't let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness
0
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?
0

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1