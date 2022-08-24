Iain Maciver: Bad ideas spread faster than energy bills skyrocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Bad ideas spread faster than energy bills skyrocket

By Iain Maciver
August 24, 2022, 11:45 am
Can someone turn the heat up on the UK Government? (Photo: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Can someone turn the heat up on the UK Government? (Photo: M-Production/Shutterstock)

Americans tend to be a bit nuts compared to us sensible Brits.

It’s not just their politicians who are bonkers, but the common five-eighths seem to have been short changed when the grey matter was being handed out. It’s OK, yanks don’t get phrases like grey matter.

That once great place has such a ragtag collection of weird politicos who think they would make good legislators and then turn out to be unfit to run a bath, never mind a country.

Yet, ideas that gain traction in the US of A often turn up in other countries. Their healthcare system is quite horrific, and all about your money and how to relieve you of it. That thinking has not caught on here yet, but some UK politicians are pushing for it.

If Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Iain Duncan Smith were in power, the NHS would be as safe as a pet hamster in the presence of a hungry python. Not my words. That was actually said by former Conservative prime minister, Sir John Major. I do approve of ex-prime ministers who no longer care about upsetting people and saying what they really think.

Islanders, too, said what they think when they told the Scottish Government that their islands bond plan to pay people £50,000 to settle here was silly. If you have such cash to splash, give it to our youngsters to stay.

Is grey hair unsuitable for TV?

Meanwhile, bad ideas in the US have swept north, and now Canada is succumbing to bampot decisions. The latest one is broadcasters deciding TV presenters with grey hair are unsuitable to face the public each evening. They might frighten young children.

Senior anchor Lisa LaFlamme at CTV News in Canada has quit. We now know a senior executive at CTV had asked who had approved the decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey”.

She should have got approval, apparently, if she’d wanted to stop doing her roots. I don’t approve of that. That executive will go quickly grey himself now the news is out.

That kind of thinking will be here soon, and will put a shiver through certain veteran STV news anchors in Aberdeen, I bet.

Canadians are sometimes accused of being, er, slow compared to yanks. An original photograph of Winston Churchill was snaffled from an Ottawa hotel – and nobody knows when.

Although the photo – taken by esteemed Canadian portrait photographer of the time, Yousuf Karsh, in 1943 – was replaced by a cheap copy in a cheap frame, nobody noticed – at first. What happened? I could guess.

Uncaring energy giants are causing suffering

Not that you need to guess what’ll happen to the energy price cap on Friday. Average annual household bills for gas and electricity could reach £4,650 by January, say analysts. Yet, uncaring energy giants are keeping their huge markup on prices, so that we suffer and they make mightier profits.

Westminster could stop it, but we have no useful prime minister, no government. No one to approve policies for the big stuff. That’s big, but few are talking about it.

Talking of big, I saw people this week who don’t care about energy prices. They’re passengers on The World, the massive luxury liner that called into Stornoway earlier this week.

They are all shareholders in the ship, minimum investment about £5 million, which is a cooperatively-run private yacht. With 165 apartments over 12 decks, The World is the largest private floating residence in, er, the world.

I must thank someone in Monymusk who recently suggested I try crabbies and OVD. I thought they were suggesting seafood in Doric. You know, Doric. “Fit like?” and “foos yer doos?” Isn’t that: “How’s your doves?” Oh, these north-easters.

I was actually being recommended OVD Demerara Rum with Crabbie’s Green Ginger Wine. I approve, and the more tots I have, the more bearable the news becomes.

How to buy half a cabbage

News just in. A man from Harris asked to buy half a cabbage in the supermarket. They only sell whole ones.

The young lad working on the veg went to ask the manager. He went into the manager’s office and told him a weird customer from Harris wanted to buy half a cabbage head. Then he realised the Harrisman had followed him in. So the lad quickly added: “And this gentleman kindly offered to buy the other half.”

The manager approved the purchase. Later, the manager was impressed with the youngster and his quick thinking.

“We like people who can think on their feet here. Where are you from?” “Fae Aberdeen, sir.” “Why did you leave Aberdeen?” The manager asked. The lad said: “I’m no a big fitba fan, like. There’s nothing in Aberdeen nowadays but loud drunks and fitba supporters.”

The manager said: “Really? My wife’s from Aberdeen.” Quick as a flash, the lad replied: “Oh, aye? Which team does she support?”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Young families are leaving the Highlands and Islands because they can't afford to live there (Photo: G Weir/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Highlands and Islands housing crisis won't improve until playing field is…
0
Dedicated pet owners are being forced to make difficult decisions as a result of the cost of living crisis (Photo: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Cost of living crisis is affecting animals as well as people
0
Whether you go alone or go with friends, the cinema industry needs you to show up (Photo: Stock-Asso/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Cinema isn't dead - but it needs both multiplexes and indies to…
1
A prescription handed over with empathy can be extra healing (Image: Alphavector/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Kindness and understanding from healthcare staff is the best medicine
1
If you recognise this gentleman you might be an 'auld yin' (Photo: Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: What do you do when old age catches up?
1
Michael Gove recently said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: You might not like it, but we need more like Michael Gove
4
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers protesting in Edinburgh earlier this summer (Photo: Ewan Bootman/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: People power is a stronger force than our governments think
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: I'm in awe of those who put themselves in the line of…
0
Donald Trump in the White House, pictured in 2018 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Dream big - but don't let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness
0
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?
0

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1