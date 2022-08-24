Demand for rural living sees average Aberdeenshire house price rise by £20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demand for rural living sees average Aberdeenshire house price rise by £20,000

By Rosemary Lowne
August 24, 2022, 11:45 am
House prices have risen across the north-east.
Demand for homes across Aberdeenshire has seen property prices in the area rise by 9.2%, according to the latest figures.

Local property expert Alan Cumming says the figures published by the chartered surveyor company Walker Fraser Steele are “encouraging” as the average house price in the area rose from £221,155 in June last year to £241,430 in June this year.

Mr Cumming, the estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, says there has been a big trend in people looking to move away from the city centre and settle in the Aberdeenshire countryside as new hybrid ways of working from home continue.

Alan Cumming, the estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, says the property market in the north-east is “encouraging”.

Detached, semi-detached and terraced properties in Ellon, Peterhead, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Banchory have proved particularly popular with buyers, says Alan.

“It’s definitely been an encouraging year so far for both the city and the shire,” says Alan.

“I’m not surprised that the figures are strong across the north-east and the country as a whole as the property market has been performing exceptionally well over the last two years.

“Aberdeenshire in particular has seen strong sales, especially in areas like Ellon, Peterhead and surrounding areas which has resulted in a shortage of properties.”

City centre prices

And although property prices only rose by 2.9% in the Aberdeen city area, Alan says this is positive news while warning that more needs to be done to attract people to the city centre area.

“The Aberdeen city market was slow last year but it turned a corner at the beginning of this year as we’re seeing people coming back into the city centre,” says Alan.

“I think we just need to work on the city centre to attract more of a cafe culture and buzz in the city, that would drive more positivity in the property market.”

But with the cost of living crisis continuing for the foreseeable future, Alan is under no illusion that the property market may slow down towards winter.

“People will hunker down over the winter when the cost of living crisis really hits,” says Alan.

“But at the end of the day people will always need to move home for various reasons.

“Interest rates are predicted to go up by 6% by the end of the year however as interest rates have been historically low, I believe the property market can still do well at a 6% interest rate.”

Scotland sees 10.5% rise

On a whole, the annual house price rose by 10.5% across Scotland with a strong 11.2% house price rise in the Highland region.

House prices in Moray were also extremely buoyant, rising from £180,396 in June 2021 to £206,127 in June 2022 while the Orkney Islands saw prices rising from £175,759 in June 2021 to £209,434 in June 2022 – a huge 19.2% rise.

In addition, the Shetland Islands saw a 14.3% rise in house prices.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles proved to be an exception to the trend as it saw house prices fall from £142,129 in June 2021 to £142,124 in June this year.

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

