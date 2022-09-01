Donna McLean: Human misery is baked into Conservative Party policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Human misery is baked into Conservative Party policy

By Donna McLean
September 1, 2022, 11:45 am
More people are forced to use food banks than ever before, yet employment rates are rising (Photo: HASPhotos/Shutterstock)
More people are forced to use food banks than ever before, yet employment rates are rising (Photo: HASPhotos/Shutterstock)

Back in 2018, Philip Alston, the former United Nations special rapporteur on poverty, undertook a two-week tour of the UK.

He concluded that the Tory government had inflicted “great misery” on the people with their “punitive, mean-spirited, and often callous” austerity policies, beginning when they came to power in 2010.

Alston’s subsequent report was dismissed by the Conservatives as a “barely believable account of Britain”. But, three years on, terrifying energy and consumer price hikes are threatening to push more of the UK population into real poverty.

With the latest announcement of yet another increase of the energy price cap, the average household bill is set to reach an all-time high of £3,549.

What has happened to the social welfare safety net that used to protect our most vulnerable citizens? According to Alston’s report to the UN, this was replaced by a “harsh and uncaring ethos”.

He went on to accuse the Department for Work and Pensions of creating a “digital and sanitised version of the 19th-century workhouse” for Universal Credit (UC) benefit claimants. He stated that the roll out of UC “negatively [impacted] claimants’ mental health, finances and work prospects”.

Something isn’t right with our system

The UK has seen two major welfare shifts. The first happened after the Second World War, when the Beveridge Report proposed a radical new welfare state,

The second ideological shift came when the Tories won power in 2010. This new way was one of cutting back the welfare state, to the point of destruction. At the cold heart of government policy, there is no belief in the right to protection or security for even the most vulnerable, with £14 billion taken out of the welfare system since 2010, according to the New Economics Foundation think tank.

Rishi Sunak has previously suggested that work is a vehicle out of poverty – but many working people still need to claim benefits to survive (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Regarding the so-called cost of living crisis, various Conservative MPs have pointed to work as being a vehicle out of poverty. Earlier this year, prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak told a Treasury questions session: “We all know the best way to make sure children do not grow up in poverty is to make sure they’re growing up in a house where people work.”

However, research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation tells us that seven in 10 children living in poverty in the UK grow up in a working household. More than 40% of Universal Credit recipients are in work. More people are forced to use food banks than ever before, yet employment rates are rising. Something really isn’t right.

Tax the rich to save the poor

The true picture of poverty in this country is horrifying. In 2019/20, more than one in five of the population lived in poverty – one in three of those being children. And 18% of pensioners are classed as poor. It is predicted that, by 2023, as many as 16 million people could be living in poverty in the UK, according to Resolution Foundation.

Current welfare policy is nothing short of a human rights violation

Disabled people across the country are facing extremely high living costs. The Personal Independence Payment – formerly the Disability Living Allowance – which is intended to help cover disabled people’s extra living costs can be as little as £24.45 per week, and goes up to £156.90. It is not means-tested, but the amount that people receive depends on their mobility and daily living needs.

We're being warned that care homes could close and elderly people could die amid the rapid rises in energy bills
Energy bills are increasing but salaries and benefits are not (Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock)

According to 2019 research from the charity Scope, additional expenses for daily living necessities – charging mobility scooters, petrol, heating and specialist or restricted diets – are £583 per month on average, rising to more than £1,000 for one in five people with disabilities.

For those who face extra living costs of more than £1,000 per month, even the highest benefit rate doesn’t cover it, and these figures are only going to go up. Inflation is already at 10.1%, and Goldman Sachs has this week warned that it will rise to over 22% next year – close to the post-war record set in 1975 – if wholesale energy prices remain at current high levels.

Food bank network the Trussell Trust estimates that more than half of all food bank users are disabled. A recent survey found that 600,000 disabled people had £10 or less to live on per week.

Research suggests 600,000 disabled people have £10 or less to live on per week (Photo: Tesco)

After 12 years of austerity and spending cuts, coupled with a frightening ideology in relation to support for the most vulnerable, is there a way back?

Of course. Many European countries offer protective welfare states.

In order to provide a safe and healthy standard of living for all, we need a fairer system of taxation. We don’t have this, but we urgently need it. Current welfare policy is nothing short of a human rights violation.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn - sustainability is the future of…
0
It's not just Scotland's stunning scenery which makes it stand out - its countryside rangers are fantastic too (Photo: Kevin Standage/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: The north's approach to outdoor tourism is inspiring the world
0
Lindsay Bruce with her dog Barley at the spot where she first became curious about the stories behind Aberdeen's many memorial benches (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Lindsay Bruce: Here's why I'm uncovering the stories of Aberdeen's memorial benches
1
It's not just Inverness - Aberdeen city centre is in a bit of a mess too (Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Scotland has FOMO - fear of missing out on bin collections and…
1
Post Thumbnail
Thane Lawrie: What I learned by writing about Aberdeen’s Buddhist CEO
0
Should we be offended if supermarkets ask to see our receipts? (Photo: 1000 Words/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Supermarkets need to work on their trust issues
1
A windfarm on the Isle of Skye (Photo: Robert F Cooke/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: North and north-east have always been miles ahead when it comes to…
0
UK workers strike in the late 1970s over low pay (Photo: Peter Kemp/AP/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Anarchy has arrived in the UK - but it's not very Sex…
0
Demonstrators in London protest energy bill hikes (Photo: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The easy years are over - we made this awful bed and…
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1

More from Press and Journal

Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0