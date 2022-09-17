Yvie Burnett: In the north-east, Her Majesty the Queen was ‘one of us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Yvie Burnett: In the north-east, Her Majesty the Queen was ‘one of us’

By Yvie Burnett
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral with the Guard of Honour. Photo by Mark Owens
The Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral with the Guard of Honour. Photo by Mark Owens

When the news came out that the Queen’s health was concerning her doctors, I was at home.

As The Royal Family all made their way to Balmoral there was no doubt that although the words weren’t being actually said by Huw Edwards, who was so wonderfully presenting the unfolding story on BBC1, we all knew that the Queen was dying.

I felt so unsettled and tried to understand my emotions. For me it was the dash to Aberdeen which was a journey I have taken on many occasions when loved ones were ill.

The Queen arriving at Balmoral for her summer holiday last year. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

It was the fact the Queen was there in our home, the north-east of Scotland, and it was also because the Queen was someone who was always part of our lives and who we almost felt was immortal.

I also have my elderly aunties in the north-east and I thought of them. Indeed, God willing, my auntie Margaret will be 99 this month.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Queen was “one of us” in the north-east.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through Balmoral on its way to Palace of Holyroodhouse. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

An informal moment at Haddo House

So many of you will have wonderful memories of meeting her in the local shops or beauty spots around Balmoral or when she visited so many events in our area.

I remember her coming to Haddo House, and one particular time when she sat with other members of the Royal Family informally in the audience of a show I was taking part in with Prince Edward.

haddo house

Lady Aberdeen often welcomed many members of the Royal Family to Haddo which, of course, was also somewhere where Queen Victoria had stayed in 1857.

As well as Lady Aberdeen being the person who inspired me to have a singing career with her guidance, I also had a summer job when I was a teenager as a guide for the National Trust showing people around Haddo House.

The bedroom where Queen Victoria slept was the most popular room to see. So there has always been a lot of royal history at Haddo House down the road from the village of Methlick where I grew up.

I feel that Queen Elizabeth spending her final days in Balmoral seemed somehow appropriate and what she would have wanted. The wonderful photographs that we have seen over the years of happy family times in the grounds of Balmoral speak for themselves.

A family who loved having fun together

The Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children at Balmoral Castle, Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images).

I was lucky enough to chat to Prince Edward years ago about the family’s love of Balmoral.

He told me about cottages on the estate where they would all congregate for picnics and they would perhaps cook for themselves and just have happy times together.

It sounded to me like a normal family who loved having fun, and so it is no surprise that they held Balmoral in such fond esteem where they were free to enjoy a relaxed, easy-going pace of life.

I have heard many stories of the Queen understanding Doric or, indeed, speaking our dialect herself. I would absolutely love to hear from any of you who have experienced this or know someone who has.

I’m sure it would bring a smile to all of our faces.

The end of an era and new beginnings

The Queen leaving Crathie Kirk

My earliest memories of the Queen were of regularly going to Crathie Kirk to stand outside and try to get a glimpse of her. I remember there weren’t that many people there in those days.

Only a handful of us would be standing there on the little path up to the Kirk and so we could always see her clearly in the car, and she would always wave to us individually. I’m so lucky to have that memory so early in my life.

As we all collectively watch the state funeral on Monday, it’s the end of an era and a new beginning

I’m sure nowadays with us all travelling longer distances for holidays, and tourists regularly coming from all over the world, Crathie Kirk on a Sunday when the Queen was in residence would not be the quiet little kirk it once was.

Of course, nothing stays the same forever and as the Queen approached her 90s we knew that the day when we would be welcoming King Charles was drawing ever closer.

I think the King is a good man, who cares passionately about people from all walks of life.

While deeply mourning for his beloved mother I hope he is comforted by the fact that so many millions around the world share in his grief.

As we all collectively watch the state funeral on Monday, it’s the end of an era and a new beginning all at once. We talked about new beginnings last week but who could have foreseen the momentous change that was about to take place for us all.

Have a good week everyone,

Yvie x

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 1952.

Yvie Burnett: Changing season is a chance for a fresh start

 

