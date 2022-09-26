Campbell Gunn: Stone of Destiny’s role in coronation is insulting tokenism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: Stone of Destiny’s role in coronation is insulting tokenism

By Campbell Gunn
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:39 pm
Prince Andrew delivers the Stone of Destiny (Photo: PA)
Prince Andrew delivers the Stone of Destiny (Photo: PA)

The period of mourning for the Queen is over, and now we await details of the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey, most likely next spring or summer.

We have already been told that the Stone of Destiny will be temporarily returned to London for the occasion, where it will be placed under the Coronation chair for the enthronement ceremony. Every English and British monarch since the 14th Century has been crowned sitting over the stone.

But, is it really the Stone of Destiny, which was traditionally used in ancient times for the coronation of Scottish kings at Scone, until it was taken as plunder by King Edward in 1296? There is serious doubt as to whether the stone he took south was actually the one which had been revered by Scots.

That stone was described as being hollowed out to be shaped like a chair, and made of hard, shiny rock. The one which went to London with Edward is a plain block of old, red sandstone, similar to that quarried locally near Scone.

It is entirely plausible that the monks at Scone, knowing of Edward’s approach, substituted a lump of local rock for the original, which may then have been hidden. Indeed, legend has it that Robert the Bruce entrusted the safe keeping of the original to the MacDonalds, and some claim that it now lies hidden somewhere on the Isle of Skye.

The Stone of Destiny – or is it? (Photo: Crown copyright)

The Stone of Destiny, according to legend, was Jacob’s pillow, the stone on which he rested his head when he dreamed of a ladder reaching to heaven, as described in the Book of Genesis. The stone, it is said, was brought to Ireland by the prophet Jeremiah, before going on to Iona.

Unlikely as all this seems, it may well be that the stone could have been something like a piece of meteorite, or some other unusual type of rock, giving it special significance. It was moved from Iona to Scone by Kenneth MacAlpin in the ninth century.

No one knows if the stone is genuine

Now we move forward to Christmas Day 1950, when four University of Glasgow students – including my old friend, the late Kay Matheson from Inverasdale in Wester Ross – “liberated” the stone from Westminster Abbey. In moving it, they accidentally broke it in two pieces.

Back in Glasgow, they celebrated with a drink in the Arlington Bar, in the city’s West End, with the broken stone lying beside them. It was quickly hidden and then passed to a local stonemason for repair. However, he, as he admitted later, made several copies of the stone, before one of them was unveiled several months later at Arbroath Abbey.

Westminster Abbey (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA)

But, was the stone revealed at Arbroath and later transported back to Westminster the same one the students had stolen a few months earlier? Frankly, no one knows. There is no doubt that, at the time, there were several copies in circulation.

A few weeks ago, I popped into the Arlington Bar (purely in the interests of research, of course) and there, on a shelf in the pub, is what they claim is the real Stone of Destiny. It had been kept under a box bench in the bar until a few years ago, when it was put on display.

Not indicative of a modern monarchy

In 1996, I attended a ceremony at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where, on the 700th anniversary of King Edward taking what he believed was the Stone of Destiny from Scone, it – or, at least the one left at Arbroath in 1951 – was returned to Scotland.

Should we care whether King Charles is crowned sitting on an ancient rock whose history goes back to biblical times, or on a lump of sandstone carved just a few decades ago by a Glasgow stonemason?

It was an occasion choreographed by the then Scottish secretary, Michael Forsyth, in a bid to appease the rising tide of Scottish nationalism at the time. Since then, it has been on display in Edinburgh Castle, alongside the Honours of Scotland, the Scottish crown and regalia.

For the new King’s enthronement, it will go south once again, to be placed temporarily under the Coronation chair for the first time since 1996.

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh after her coronation (Photo: PA)

Hopefully we can all agree that the stone was not Jacob’s pillow. Almost certainly, the stone taken to London by Edward from Scone was not the one used to crown Scottish kings. And there’s considerable doubt as to whether the stone left at Arbroath Abbey in 1951 was the same one taken from Westminster by the students a few months earlier.

But, should we care whether King Charles is crowned sitting on an ancient rock whose history goes back to biblical times, or on a lump of sandstone carved just a few decades ago by a Glasgow stonemason? Yes, because questions over Scotland’s relationship with the rest of the UK, and over the future of the monarchy, are far more relevant.

The tokenism of using a lump of stone to represent Scotland at the coronation is, frankly, insulting in what purports to be a modern monarchy.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Sun lounger wars paused temporarily during the Queen's funeral (Photo: Kazmierczak/Shutterstock)
David Knight: An impromptu royal funeral gathering by the pool was surreal but touching
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA)
Moreen Simpson: Breathtaking funeral for Queen had two star turns
0
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev died in August.
George Mitchell: Was Mikhail Gorbachev the force for good we think he was?
0
Sir Don McCullin. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Photographers like McCullin put focus on hard truths around the world
0
The viola is an underrated string instrument (Photo: AlexanderLipko/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Save free school music tuition or Scotland will be a poorer place
0
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin: Mighty Mach-e still holds Mustang DNA
0
A group of girls play outside William Street flats in Dundee in 1960 (Photo: DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: Children's playground rhymes preserve a special kind of social history
0
Queen's University in Belfast, where Donna McLean is studying a Masters in creative writing (Photo: Todamo/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: I'm becoming a student at 50 because it's never too late to…
0
The late Queen pictured at a garden party at Balmoral in 2012 (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeenshire should prepare to show visitors hospitality fit for a Queen
0

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks