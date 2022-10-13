David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform

By David Ross
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:32 am
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)

The huge inequalities of Scottish land ownership present a serious obstacle to developing a carbon net zero economy in a way that is economically and socially fair.

And the Scottish Government must address the problem through meaningful land reform, if it is to achieve the green future it craves, through a genuinely “just transition”.

This stark warning was sounded recently, not by latter-day levellers, luddites, or even someone from the prime minister’s fabled “anti-growth coalition”. It is from an official government body at the heart of the operation to meet our greatest challenge: the existential threat of climate change.

The Just Transition Commission (JTC) was specifically created by the Scottish Government to guide, oversee and scrutinise progress towards a carbon net zero economy, “in a way that delivers fairness and tackles inequality and injustice”. The second JTC convened earlier this year, chaired by Jim Skea, professor of sustainable energy at Imperial College London.

In a largely overlooked section of its initial report published in the summer, it examines agriculture and how our land is used. It highlights the urgent need to transform how we produce food for a fairer deal for producers, consumers, and the planet.

The Scottish Government must tackle land ownership inequalities, says the Just Transition Commission. Photo: PA

But, it goes on to say: “However, Scotland’s land use is also defined by extreme asymmetries in ownership which presents a major barrier to a just transition where the costs and benefits of climate action are fairly distributed.

“In delivering a just transition, the Scottish Government must aim to tackle the root causes of these severe inequalities in land ownership and governance, which are fundamental to issues facing nature, economic development, housing, and food systems.”

Ministers must promote ‘robust land reform’

It is difficult to read “extreme asymmetries” and “severe inequalities” and not think of the 500 or so individuals, corporate bodies and charities who own 50% of Scotland’s land on their huge estates. And, it is difficult to think of another official document from a government body which has so directly criticised the impact of Scotland having the most concentrated land ownership in Europe.

Corporate bodies and wealthy individuals are buying huge areas of land in order to ‘greenwash’ their normal commercial activities

This writer can recall attending a press conference at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) in the early 1990s, about a paper from the agency on agriculture and land use. We looked in vain for any mention whatsoever of these severe inequalities, or even of large estates. To be fair, it was a Tory-controlled Scottish Office at the time, and the issue of land ownership was hardly seen as pressing by HIE’s political masters.

Tree planting can be a form of ‘greenwashing’ for big companies or wealthy individuals. Photo: Yakobchuk Viacheslav/Shutterstock

The JTC report also raises the issue of “green lairds”. As readers of this column know only too well, these are the corporate bodies and wealthy individuals who are buying huge areas of land in order to “greenwash” their normal commercial activities, benefitting in the process from the public money set aside for the likes of tree planting and peatland restoration.

The report doesn’t use the green laird phrase, but says: “Expected rises in prices in the voluntary carbon market in the coming decades will deepen inequalities in the absence of policy intervention, with potentially large financial rewards for landowners from the generation of carbon credits and upwards pressure on land values.”

It stresses the need for ministers to promote “robust land reform” to address this, saying: “An ambitious Land Reform Bill should tackle concentrations in ownership and enshrine transparency, equality, and public good into the future of Scotland’s land use.”

Green lairds jeopardise a truly just transition

Such legislation should also enable land owned by communities to play a more prominent role in the fight against climate change, as it has clear and important advantages.

The report says: “Community ownership of environmentally beneficial land use activities can deliver the strongest alignment with just transition and community wealth building principles, thanks to being rooted in place; generating positive local multiplier effects; embedding collaboration into decision making; and delivering inclusive, well-paid jobs.

“Community-led land management, therefore, provides an effective means of ensuring that the wealth generated by Scotland’s natural assets are retained and redirected back into local communities in contrast to absentee corporate and individual ownership.”

It has to go way beyond assisting the occasional community to take ownership of their local land

But, if this is to be tackled by the Scottish Government effectively, it has to go way beyond assisting the occasional community to take ownership of their local land, as welcome as each buyout is.

The JTC report is recognition from an official body of just how economically unjust our land ownership patterns are. The fact that, in the JTC’s expert opinion, such extreme asymmetries hinder efforts to counter climate change while remaining true to a “just transition” increases pressure on ministers to act.

New landowners planting trees and restoring peatland is obviously more welcome in an age of global warning than shooting birds (their sporting neighbours should perhaps follow their example). But, their appetite for land is inflating land prices. This can only undermine efforts to deploy the more effective, community-level activity in Scotland’s drive to net zero.

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist and author of an acclaimed book about his three decades of reporting on the region

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Iranian women are on the front line of protests (Photo: Social Media/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Iran's exhilarating uprising should inspire Scotland to take a stand
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves on stage after making her key note speech on the final day of the 2022 SNP Conference (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Hostile rhetoric is nothing new - the Tories are just afraid of…
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
A group of British soldiers teach US soldiers how to play darts during the Second World War (Photo: AP/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think what we'd achieve if we worked together despite differences
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
There are so many different types of delicious apples.
Gardening with Scott Smith: There's more to apples than Gala and Granny Smith's
Our no-longer-beloved belongings can have a new lease of life with someone else, rather than going to landfill (Photo: Mercury Green/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Hand-me-downs should be this season's must-have trend

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Farmer, businessman and Rotarian, Neil Godsman.
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday get approved by planning Picture shows; Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday. Sanday, Orkney. Supplied by Planning documents Date; Unknown
Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday

Editor's Picks

Most Commented