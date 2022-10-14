Erica Munro: ‘Slow’ exercise is more my speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erica Munro: ‘Slow’ exercise is more my speed

By Erica Munro
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 1:39 pm
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)

It was the day my swimsuit exploded.

In the year before lockdown, I had taken to attending Dingwall Leisure Centre roughly four times a week, for yoga and body balance classes. The gradual benefits to my feeble arms and troublesome lower back were huge; I felt bendy and fit, and I made a bunch of new friends.

The lovely thing about these “slow” classes, I realised, was that I actually looked forward to them. It seems an obvious thing to say, but, for me, it’s not.

In the years prior, with low self-esteem and a strong “no pain, no gain” outlook, I’d drag myself off to high-impact classes and take my place at the back of the room with a sigh, knowing that, very soon, I’d be gasping for breath, muscles screaming for mercy, face purple, slacking when the instructor wasn’t looking. I’d push my glasses back up my sweaty, slippery nose and glare murderously at the clock on the wall, which seemed to run in reverse.

Add to that the two days of stiffness which inevitably followed, and you’ve got yourself an ordeal rather than a workout.

So, with a lovely new regime of gentle, mindful movement classes in full swing, I was sad when lockdown cast us all adrift to the vagaries of our own devices. But I was not to be put off.

Fitness slid down the priority list

With the sort of enthusiastic optimism which hindsight now adjudges heartbreakingly misplaced, I spent £100 on a 12-month subscription to an online fitness channel so that the lovely, stretchy classes could continue in the comfort of my own home.

I did two half-hearted classes in the first couple of weeks, and that was it. Everything fell by the wayside, especially my tummy muscles. Later, adding insult to financial injury, I forgot that I’d paid the subscription by direct debit and, so, as year one of lockdown heaved into year two, another £100 sailed out of my account, never to be seen again.

Practising yoga at home alone isn’t for everyone (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

The leisure centre thankfully reopened for classes some time ago, a fact which, until recently, I had chosen to disregard. That’s the thing, isn’t it? Once you get out of the habit, it seems too much of a faff to get back into it.

And maybe there’s more to it than that. In the aftermath of lockdown, many of us have forgotten how to function in public, or lost confidence.

My clothes still went on, maybe a tad more snugly, but who was counting?

My fitness slid down the priority list. With no need to buy frocks for Christmas – or, indeed, any – parties, no theatre trips requiring nice breeks and a bonnie top, nothing to smarten up for at all, basically, those classes with all their toning benefits became a distant memory.

My clothes still went on, maybe a tad more snugly, but who was counting? I try to value good health over the numbers on the bathroom scales and this was, surely, lockdown’s fault and would right itself eventually.

Swimming plunged me back into my schooldays

Anyway, last week my friend Jane asked me to go swimming with her. Not a dip in Loch Achilty or a scoot in and out of the waves at Rosemarkie beach as we’d been doing over the summer, but an actual swimming session in a pool. Proper exercise. Yikes.

Soon, I was counting off lengths, my slow, screw kick breast stroke unchanged in 40 years

Rolling my cossie up in my towel and following her into the changing rooms, I was transported back to the swimming classes of my Dingwall Academy schooldays. Diving for bricks. Nervy, timed races. Period panics. The wretchedness of only having five minutes to attempt to yank tan tights back up damp legs before heading into the cold to get back up the hill in time for double maths. Good times.

I climbed into my swimsuit, sensible plain black with a sturdy, and useful, front zip – no more shoulder dislocations in tiny cubicles for me! This time it felt… quite snug. My torso was taut as a wee black pudding. Swimming costumes shrink over time, don’t they?

Children swimming in a pool.
Memories of school swimming lessons came flooding back (Photo: seyomedo/Shutterstock)

The water was roasting compared with the splitting headache-inducing shock of the sea. But the warm water lent itself to movement and, soon, I was counting off lengths, my slow, screw kick breaststroke unchanged in 40 years.

Thank goodness the pool was quiet, is all I can say. For, as I swooped beneath the surface and spread my arms for a glorious underwater approach to the deep end wall, my cossie gave up the struggle. In a nanosecond, which I can only describe as astonishingly freeing, the zip burst open, from top to tummy button.

I can confirm, in situations like these, that modesty takes precedence over life-preservation. I was so busy casting about to check if anyone had seen, whilst hauling on the zipper, to worry about staying afloat, and so the emergency repair was carried out from the bottom of the pool, followed immediately by a hasty retreat.

I’m back at the yoga and body balance classes.

Erica Munro is a novelist, playwright, screenwriter and freelance editor

[[title]]

[[text]]
