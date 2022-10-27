Catherine Deveney: We are complicit until we actively challenge child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: We are complicit until we actively challenge child abuse

By Catherine Deveney
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales took seven years and cost more than £180m (Photo: rawf8/Shutterstock)
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales took seven years and cost more than £180m (Photo: rawf8/Shutterstock)

The little girl in the hospital lift this week had the cute chubbiness of childhood, her sturdy wee legs dressed in white tights beneath her pink fur coat.

“What’s YOUR name?” A man asked. “Aaai… leen,” she sang, grasping her mum’s hand and looking upwards from underneath big lashes. “That’s a lovely name,” he said.

Aileen eyed him curiously, more confident now. “And my mum’s called Roisin!” We all laughed, Roisin included. The lift door opened, and Aileen was pulled along, her head turning round now to seek her newfound audience. “AND MY DAD’S CALLED DUNCAN!” She shouted as the doors closed.

How easy it is to win a child’s trust. A kind word, an encouraging smile, a sweet. How quickly they confide, cooperate, submit. Which is why the publication of the long-awaited Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse report in England and Wales was so upsetting.

Children being seen in a sexual context is nauseating. But abuse, the report said, was “endemic”, permeating all sections of society, including many of our most important institutions. Worse, it is “an ever-growing problem, exacerbated by the current and future threat of the internet”.

Wouldn’t inquiry money be better spent on helping victims?

The report, led by Professor Alexis Jay, was seven years in the making, and cost around £186 million to conduct. A similar inquiry in Scotland continues. Hard not to wonder if the money spent on inquiries might be better used supporting victims.

While the Jay report did give an important voice to victims, its recommendations say little that couldn’t have been written in advance, on the back of an envelope. The suggestion that time limits on personal injury claims be removed is long overdue rather than innovative. How can there be a time constraint on justice?

Professor Alexis Jay, who led the child sexual abuse inquiry

As for the suggestion that there should be a statutory requirement to report child abuse – absolutely. But it doesn’t go far enough. The requirement is for those in certain positions of authority. Shouldn’t we ALL have a statutory responsibility to report abuse?

Outrageous cover-ups and subtle ‘oversights’

Historically, complicity is one of the most pernicious aspects of abuse. No issue highlights more clearly the self-protective nature of “the authorities”. With a nod and a wink, a turned back and a deaf ear, one part of the establishment scratched the back of another for generations when it came to child abuse.

The abusers were sick. Those who protected them were cynical

Society’s powerhouses, the state, the courts, the media and the church, shamelessly protected themselves rather than children. Politicians were protected. Celebrities were protected. Priests were protected.

Even those who acted often thought it enough to cover the problem up, or move it on. There was always someone more important to defend than the victim. Why else did a Home Office review in 2013 find that 113 files on abuse were missing, lost or destroyed?

Many victims of abuse are silenced, or realise they will not be listened to  (Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock)

In the years I spent writing about this issue, I felt disgust at abusers, but even more with those who protected them. The abusers were sick. Those who protected them were cynical.

Victims from care homes told me of running to social workers, only to be taken back to their abusers and beaten, of running to priests and being silenced by talk of hell. The section headings of the Jay report tell us much: “I kept trying to tell them” and “All I needed was just one person to act”. Victims learned to stay silent.

Think of the damage if this gets out. But what of the human damage?

There are outrageous cover-ups and more subtle “oversights”. See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. Don’t interfere. Mind your own business. Think of the damage if this gets out. But what of the human damage?

As the Jay report points out, this is no small, insignificant or historical problem. It’s big and it’s real and it’s now.

We must all finally acknowledge responsibility

After writing about one abuse story concerning the Catholic church, someone I vaguely knew posted on social media. She knew the journalist who had written this story and she was disappointed with her.

She didn’t post that she was disappointed in the behaviour of the abuser. She was disappointed in it being publicised. It says everything about public attitudes. Keep your dirty washing private. Be discreet. Say nothing.

The lack of appetite to really challenge abuse is just another form of complicity. It seemed that if you blinked last week, you would have missed the seven-year, multimillion pound report, obsessed as we were with Liz Truss and the bring-back-Boris brigade. (Until it dawned on them all that getting back with an ex only reminds you of all the reasons you chucked them in the first place. )

Truss is a second-rate politician who will barely be remembered past next year. Abuse, on the other hand, is a permanent marker. It takes a trusting child and leaves a grubby, indelible fingerprint on their life, destroying potential careers and relationships.

If multimillion pound inquiries are worth anything, it is to ensure we all finally acknowledge responsibility. Sometimes, inaction IS action. Sometimes “not taking sides” is allowing one side victory. And, sometimes, “discretion” is just another word for betrayal.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Nicola Sturgeon addresses the media after FMQs to answer questions on Derek Mackay in 2020 (Photo: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Westminster evil forces must be strong to cause SNP scandals
Liz Truss makes her final statement as prime minister, after several U-turns during her premiership (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Political U-turns aren't popular - but you're allowed to change your mind
How long can you keep up a conversation with yourself? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: I'd choose making memories with family over fun in the sun
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Autumn is a stunning time of year in the north and north-east (Photo: Aliaksei Marozau/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Sensational Upper Deeside autumn colours are waiting for you
Edinburgh's Modern Two art gallery has announced it will remain closed for the rest of the year (Photo: PhotoFires/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Scotland's entire arts industry is endangered and needs you
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries of the Conservative Party, both loyal Boris Johnson supporters (Photo: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Ungovernable Tories will inevitably see themselves out of power
The UK's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, pictured in 2021 (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Derek Tucker: Rishi Sunak has a series of unenviable challenges ahead
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords

Most Read

1
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Heroic dads race into burning Aberdeen flat amid fears child trapped inside
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn doesn't always have to be drab.
Historical walks and Halloween ideas: 5 things to do this weekend
Rural healthcare was in the spotlight with two motions to Highland Council today. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'We'd have to say we're sorry, we're not ready': Highland Councillors clash over push…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; George Petrie sent sinister text messages to his partner.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Grieving brother sent threat and coffin emoji-filled texts to partner
Boxing day sales shoppers in Aberdeen last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Poll: Should stores across the north and north-east close on Boxing Day?
peter pan panto hmt
Aberdeen theatre to give free Peter Pan panto tickets to charities
Willie Young, Angela Scott, Jenny Laing and council head of finance Steve Whyte speak about how Aberdeen City Council got its bond on the stock exchange at Marischal College on Broad Street. Picture of (L-R) Willie Young, Jenny Laing, Steve Whyte and Angela Scott. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/12/2016
Credit agency downgrades Aberdeen City Council's outlook to 'negative'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented