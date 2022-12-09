Erica Munro: Is it Scrooge-like to ask for a refund?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erica Munro: Is it Scrooge-like to ask for a refund?

By Erica Munro
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:28 pm
How much would you pay for the perfect pair of Scandi socks? (Image: Olena Rudo/Shutterstock)
How much would you pay for the perfect pair of Scandi socks? (Image: Olena Rudo/Shutterstock)

If an online purchase is made hours before a big sale starts, should shops let the customer know? Erica Munro mulls it over.

Last month, a dear friend came to stay, bringing lovely gifts – champagne, stripy candles, and gorgeous, Scandi socks.

I wore my pair for three days straight. My feet felt truly loved, perhaps for the first time.

When it comes to buying Christmas presents, I prefer to shop local. However, I’d fallen in love with my socks, and love can do strange things to a person.

I knew that the lives of my young adult nieces and nephews, of whom I am blessed with 11, would be hugely improved by the addition of quality Scandinavian cosiness around their beautiful feet. Plus, for the sake of personal hygiene, I thought I’d better get a few more pairs for myself.

So, last Thursday night, I went online and picked out a handsome selection. Full of festive glee about the joy they would bring so many people, I clicked. And clicked. And clicked. And, before you can say “bankruptcy”, my gigantic order was in.

I rode out buyer’s guilt like a pro; these were an investment. Now that freezing to death in the energy crisis is a horrifyingly real possibility for some, shoppers are buying massive hoodies covered in unicorns, heated neck-warmers, solar heaters, or fluffy throws as Christmas gifts. I’m targeting the extremities; there will be no frostbitten toes on my watch.

Black Friday brought on a dilemma

The next morning, I woke up to a cascade of adverts on my social media feeds, because it was Black Friday – a phenomenon I associate with fridges and power drills, and tend to ignore. But, would you like to take a guess at which company was going in the hardest with their price-slashing? Yes.

Proving that the internet owns the keys to our very souls, my North Atlantic sock company was front and centre, touting 30% off everything. It only took rudimentary maths, luckily for me, to realise that, if I’d delayed ordering by four hours, I would have saved £80.

Embarrassment added to the pain of the financial hit. How had I become so carried away with notions of nephews and nieces marvelling how their fun Auntie Erica had only gone and done it again, that I hadn’t seen I’d ordered a truckload of overpriced goods? They were good quality, I knew that for a fact, but my enthusiasm for them had dwindled to the point of dreading their arrival.

Black Friday is less of an in-person event these days, with many shoppers going online for deals (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

I had four options. One was to do nothing. They were already on their way. Excellent customer service, maybe, or a ploy to deter people like me from cancelling after their prices plummeted hours later?

Option two: wait for them to arrive, then return them for a refund.

Three: put in the whole order again, at Black Friday prices, and then return the original ones – a ploy which seemed risky and a right old faff.

Which brings me to option four: a dreaded prospect for a scaredy-cat. I whined at them in an email, politely explaining that, if I’d ordered my socks mere hours later, I would be much better off, and could they please offer a partial refund, so none of us would be inconvenienced by my deployment of option three above?

£80 is too much to kiss goodbye

They said no, which is understandable, as they did nothing wrong. Instead, they offered a voucher for 30% off my next purchase, which was kind, but I couldn’t imagine ordering any more socks for ages, so it wouldn’t have been any use.

I thanked them for the gesture, and said I’d return the order and rebuy at the lower price. It wasn’t the merriest email I’ve ever sent, but I meant it. Eighty pounds is too much money to kiss goodbye when lawful redress exists, whereby both parties can still profit.

I realised then that I was corresponding with a pleasant customer service employee, armed with a sliding scale of morsels to offer girny customers who don’t go quietly

The shop’s next message was just as friendly, offering 10% off the order, payable after I received my socks. I realised then that I was corresponding not with a someone personally invested in my case but, rather, a pleasant customer service employee, armed with a sliding scale of morsels to offer girny customers who don’t go quietly.

So, I thanked them again and sweetly asked for 15%. There seemed something satisfying about meeting halfway, given the amount of sheer courtesy flying back and forth.

Did I do the right thing?

Our diplomatic hotline went dead for a couple of days, until a short, stock email arrived stating that 15% of the purchase price had been refunded to my account.

I appeared to have won. But, it was a victory gained at the expense of a lot of festive cheer.

Did I do the right thing? We’ve all bought things and then spotted them half-price in the sales. I don’t know anyone who marches into the shops asking for half their money back – do you?

I took action this time because I felt so stung by the proximity of my order to the reductions kicking in.

Anyway, today I opened my laptop to see that the company has reduced their prices still further, in a Yuletide campaign to tempt the hitherto untempted. Maybe I should have asked for even more money back.

Erica Munro is a novelist, playwright, screenwriter and freelance editor





