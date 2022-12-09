Council apologises after Westhill area bin collections missed due to road conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has apologised to residents in the Westhill area after bin collections were missed due to wintry road conditions.

This week’s snowy weather has resulted in all sorts of complications across the north-east, including problems for road users.

On Thursday, scheduled waste collections by Aberdeenshire Council also faced disruption.

Residents in the Westhill region and other areas were left with their bins unemptied.

However, the local authority says it will be working to attempt to catch up on the areas it missed next week.

Aberdeenshire Council apologises ‘for the inconvenience caused’ after Westhill bins were not picked up

Aberdeenshire Council has issued a statement regarding the missed bin collections in the Westhill and District area, and said it will be making efforts to visit the households which have not had their bins emptied soon.

In particular, the collection routes affected by the snowy weather were:

Kirkton of Skene, Westdyke and Dawson areas

Westhill, Kinmundy, Hillside and Westhill Heights

Hay’s Way

Brimmond area, and Cairnie Rural Loop.

The council statement says: “The council will attempt to crew up vehicles on Monday to return to the missed areas, and if there is any spare resource during the week.

“Otherwise, they will accept side waste on the next scheduled collection day.

“Any updates will be posted on the Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire Facebook page and on the myAberdeenshire app.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused”.

Council warns of bins disruption over festive period

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said that over the Christmas period, there is an increased chance of missed bin collections, and residents should prepare accordingly.

He said: “Our hard-working household waste collection teams are focused on continuing to provide a great service over the festive period but there may be disruption in some areas, which could result in bins not being collected on certain days.

“We know that the festive period can lead to extra waste, and we would encourage everyone to continue recycling as much as possible.

“That includes making good use of your green caddy for all food waste.

“If you find yourself accumulating additional recycling and waste items, please remember you can dispose of additional recycling or landfill waste at a household recycling centre.”

You can find more information on Aberdeenshire household recycling centres here.