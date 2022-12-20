Campbell Gunn: Justice may never be truly served for Lockerbie bombing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: Justice may never be truly served for Lockerbie bombing

By Campbell Gunn
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 8:02 am
Paul Hudson holds up a photo of his daughter Melina, who was killed as a result of the Lockerbie bombing, along with pictures of almost 100 other victims (Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)
Paul Hudson holds up a photo of his daughter Melina, who was killed as a result of the Lockerbie bombing, along with pictures of almost 100 other victims (Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

Thirty-four years on, there are still far too many unanswered questions around the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, writes Campbell Gunn.

The news last week that a Libyan man, Abu Agila Masud, is to be charged with involvement in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie has been widely welcomed, particularly in the United States.

The majority of the 270 people who died in the atrocity were American, and campaigning from the victims’ relatives there has maintained the pressure on the authorities, both in the US and Scotland, to continue the investigation.

To date, only two people, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifa Fhima, also both Libyans, have ever appeared in court in connection with the bombing. Al-Megrahi was convicted, jailed, released, and has since died, while Fhima was cleared.

I have a long professional interest in the case. I was at Lockerbie on the evening and throughout the night after the plane came down, reporting on it. I attended the press conference where the then Lord Advocate, Lord Fraser, announced the names of the two men the police believed were involved.

I was at Camp Zeiss in Holland to see the two men being flown in for their trial in a Scots court in a foreign land. And I was at the press conference in St Andrew’s House, when Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill announced that he was making the decision to free al-Megrahi on compassionate grounds.

In addition, I have written many news stories over the years since 1988 on various aspects of the investigation, on the various warnings, conspiracy theories, and political intrigues involved in the bombing itself, as well as the aftermath.

Was the Lockerbie bombing carried out in retribution?

In recent years, attention has invariably focused on Libya. The two accused who appeared in the Scots court were both Libyan, as is the new suspect.

Yet, for the first few years after the bombing, this was not the case. Early investigations carried out by Scottish police, as well as the FBI and the CIA, initially pointed the finger in another direction.

In August 1989, the US President’s Commission on Aviation Security and Terrorism named the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine General Command (PFLP-GC) as suspects. This organisation was headed by Ahmed Jibril, and was based in Syria. So, why has more recent attention focused on Libya, not Syria?

The memorial in Dryfesdale Cemetery, dedicated to those who died as a result of the Lockerbie bombing. Image: Brian Stewart/EPA/Shutterstock

Unlike today, in the first decades following the Lockerbie bombing, Syria and President Assad was our and the United States’ major ally in the Middle East. Indeed, US planes used bases in Syria during the Iran war.

Most analysts believe that the Lockerbie bombing was carried out in retribution for the accidental shooting down of an Iranian Airbus by a US-guided missile frigate, USS Vincennes, over the Persian Gulf, in July 1988.

It is said that the PFLP-GC were paid by the Iranian Government to carry out a terrorist response

It is said that the PFLP-GC were paid by the Iranian Government to carry out a terrorist response. This would have been subcontracted to an assortment of terrorist cells associated with the Middle East, but scattered throughout Europe.

Indeed, the President’s Commission highlighted the arrest in West Germany in October 1988 of 16 members of a PFLP-GC cell, and the discovery at that time of a radio cassette player equipped with a barometric triggering device.

Those really responsible remain untouchable

There is little doubt that some Libyans would have been numbered among the terrorists involved in what became a major conspiracy to attack an American airliner. And it is certainly possible, if not probable, that the convicted Mr al-Megrahi and the yet-to-be-tried Mr Masud were involved. But if they were, it would almost certainly have been merely as foot soldiers.

That does not exonerate them, of course. The defence of “I was simply obeying orders” was not acceptable for Second World War crimes, and is certainly not acceptable in this case.

But, that leaves the people who actually ordered and planned the attack. What of them?

The Iranian Government which allegedly funded the attack back in 1988 is still in power today, and, short of a revolution in that country, is untouchable by either the US or Scottish judicial systems.

Ahmed Jibril died in July last year of a heart attack, in Damascus. He was buried, his coffin draped in a Palestinian flag, in the martyrs’ cemetery of a Palestinian refugee camp.

Leaving aside the questionable methods by which he was brought to the US, Abu Agila Masud will be tried and, quite probably, convicted by an American court sometime in the next few months. But, like al-Megrahi, he will have been convicted as a small cog in a much larger wheel.

The real guilty people – those actually responsible for ordering and funding the bombing – are never likely to see the inside of a court.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented