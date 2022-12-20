Scott Begbie: Resident X marks the sweet spot for the future of Aberdeen’s city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Resident X marks the sweet spot for the future of Aberdeen’s city centre

By Scott Begbie
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 1:15 pm
Resident X in Marischal College brings four new street food vendors to the area (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Our first instincts aren’t always right. Marischal Square’s success story in Aberdeen should remind us to have a little faith, writes Scott Begbie.

I thought I made a mistake once, but I was wrong…

Actually, in all seriousness, I need to put my hand up and say I have done a complete U-turn on what was once a firmly held belief.

When it was first mooted to build a glass and concrete monstrosity on the gap site left by the demolished St Nicholas House, I was aghast. Why on earth would you replace one ugly carbuncle with another? Utter madness.

Surely this was an opportunity to create a new public square for the good citizenry of Aberdeen, and to showcase Marischal College?

Imagine all that open space in front of the gorgeous granite edifice. And, just think what it would do to allow ancient Provost Skene’s House to finally emerge from the shadows of ugly, modern architecture.

A new office block instead? Lunacy, I tell you, lunacy.

Fast forward to today, with me sitting here in Marischal Square writing this, while looking down the Upper Kirkgate from a rather splendid vantage point.

Downstairs from my desk – past several bustling floors full of folk – there are some brilliant new places to eat and drink. Mackie’s, Maggie’s Grill, Tony Macaroni, All Bar One, Costa, a swanky hotel and, now, as of Saturday night, Resident X.

Now, I went into this new arrival just minutes after it welcomed guests through the door, and I loved it. Great beer and cocktails, street food options that were tasty and fast – loved my burger and fries, although the garlic butter seasoning on the chips made me antisocial for the rest of the weekend.

Resident X opened last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Resident X has a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and is the sort of place I’ll be going back to time and time again. With friends.

And there’s the nub of the thing. Other folk will, too – just like they are drawn to the other established places to hang out, meet, eat and drink in a modern but not unattractive complex.

Give the benefit of the doubt more often

Marischal Square complements Marischal College. It has helped to breathe new life and attract more people to Provost Skene’s House and its Hall of Heroes.

And who doesn’t love the cat on a stick? Sorry – the elegant and powerful leopard sculpture.

People are now coming to a part of town to linger and enjoy when once they would have just been waiting on a bus to go somewhere else

People are now coming to a part of town to linger and enjoy when once they would have just been waiting on a bus to go somewhere else. It is genuinely busy around here.

While I’m in favour of open space, a public square on this spot would not have helped regenerate the city centre the way Marischal Square has.

A performance by Parkour Expression takes place in Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So, other than putting my hand up to admit a mistake, what’s my point? That sometimes we need to give public projects the benefit of the doubt.

Which is why I am awaiting with interest the reopening of Union Terrace Gardens – another project that’s not short of a detractor or two.

My hope is that it lives up to its potential of helping to create a cultural quarter in the heart of Aberdeen; something that establishes a throughflow from the Music Hall and His Majesty’s, past the Art Gallery, further along to Provost Skene’s House and, finally, on to a revamped Lemon Tree.

It’s part of a jigsaw, and the picture is one that could make Aberdeen look very good indeed. This time, I hope I’m not wrong.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

