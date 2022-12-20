Scott Begbie: Resident X marks the sweet spot for the future of Aberdeen’s city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our first instincts aren’t always right. Marischal Square’s success story in Aberdeen should remind us to have a little faith, writes Scott Begbie.

I thought I made a mistake once, but I was wrong…

Actually, in all seriousness, I need to put my hand up and say I have done a complete U-turn on what was once a firmly held belief.

When it was first mooted to build a glass and concrete monstrosity on the gap site left by the demolished St Nicholas House, I was aghast. Why on earth would you replace one ugly carbuncle with another? Utter madness.

Surely this was an opportunity to create a new public square for the good citizenry of Aberdeen, and to showcase Marischal College?

Imagine all that open space in front of the gorgeous granite edifice. And, just think what it would do to allow ancient Provost Skene’s House to finally emerge from the shadows of ugly, modern architecture.

A new office block instead? Lunacy, I tell you, lunacy.

Fast forward to today, with me sitting here in Marischal Square writing this, while looking down the Upper Kirkgate from a rather splendid vantage point.

Downstairs from my desk – past several bustling floors full of folk – there are some brilliant new places to eat and drink. Mackie’s, Maggie’s Grill, Tony Macaroni, All Bar One, Costa, a swanky hotel and, now, as of Saturday night, Resident X.

Now, I went into this new arrival just minutes after it welcomed guests through the door, and I loved it. Great beer and cocktails, street food options that were tasty and fast – loved my burger and fries, although the garlic butter seasoning on the chips made me antisocial for the rest of the weekend.

Resident X has a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and is the sort of place I’ll be going back to time and time again. With friends.

And there’s the nub of the thing. Other folk will, too – just like they are drawn to the other established places to hang out, meet, eat and drink in a modern but not unattractive complex.

Give the benefit of the doubt more often

Marischal Square complements Marischal College. It has helped to breathe new life and attract more people to Provost Skene’s House and its Hall of Heroes.

And who doesn’t love the cat on a stick? Sorry – the elegant and powerful leopard sculpture.

People are now coming to a part of town to linger and enjoy when once they would have just been waiting on a bus to go somewhere else. It is genuinely busy around here.

While I’m in favour of open space, a public square on this spot would not have helped regenerate the city centre the way Marischal Square has.

So, other than putting my hand up to admit a mistake, what’s my point? That sometimes we need to give public projects the benefit of the doubt.

Which is why I am awaiting with interest the reopening of Union Terrace Gardens – another project that’s not short of a detractor or two.

My hope is that it lives up to its potential of helping to create a cultural quarter in the heart of Aberdeen; something that establishes a throughflow from the Music Hall and His Majesty’s, past the Art Gallery, further along to Provost Skene’s House and, finally, on to a revamped Lemon Tree.

It’s part of a jigsaw, and the picture is one that could make Aberdeen look very good indeed. This time, I hope I’m not wrong.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express