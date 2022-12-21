Iain Maciver: You might spot some Scottish Pretenders in Stornoway soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: You might spot some Scottish Pretenders in Stornoway soon

By Iain Maciver
December 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:48 am
Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders performs in London earlier this year (Image: Licensed by Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)
Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders performs in London earlier this year (Image: Licensed by Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)

A new music festival will bring big bands to Stornoway in 2023 – which is lucky, because there’s nothing exciting on telly anymore, writes Iain Maciver.

One yarn that really grabbed me was a wee story a couple of weeks ago about the legendary Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders saying she’s fed up playing concerts in big stadiums.

No intimacy, she couldn’t see the audience properly, and they couldn’t see her. It was just a waste of time. Stadiums are for sports, she ranted. That’s a good point, although you might get less brass in your pocket, Chrissie.

Then, I saw Chrissie and the Pretenders are to appear in Stornoway in April. Heck, that was quick, Chrissie.

Although she has been mistaken for a Scot, Chrissie doesn’t live here and is actually from Ohio. That is further away than 2,000 Miles, that instantly recognisable and uncheesy Christmas hit of theirs. She was once married to Glaswegian Jim Kerr of Simple Minds, but that doesn’t make her a teuchter.

This is all down to another globetrotting musical legend, this time from the isles: Charlie Clark, formerly of the 1990s band, Astrid. Charlie is back in Scotland after working in Los Angeles and such places, and, with his buddies, has now set up a music label and this wee spring festival.

John Fogerty, another legend and the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, is also coming. Others are to be announced. If you want to come over before the hectic tourist season and see enduring, and endearing, superstars, try to get tickets. You may be lucky.

No Zoom at the inn in Shetland

They’ve not been so lucky in Shetland. Usually, Shetlanders sympathise online with us Hebrideans over the problems we have with ferries, but it all changed last week, when the gales and snow blasted them.

They had it tough up there. Many Shetlanders were without power for several days. That means many were without heat, without hot food, without an internet connection.

We saw sterling efforts to help the most vulnerable. The Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) people were run ragged, but they kept at it until all the homes were back on.

Power lines were damaged by severe winter weather in Shetland. Image: SSEN

If it’s not one thing, it’s another, and, after their telecommunications were ripped off the sea floor a few months ago, that was the last thing Shetland needed. Still, it’s all a bit like the throw of a dice, and island living has its pros and cons that smug Invernessians and snug Aberdonians just don’t appreciate.

We, too, were very cosy here. Beswaddled in our Oodies, we watched the efforts to reconnect them, and we were grateful that it was not us this time.

If it had been in Shetland, the story of the Nativity could not have happened last week. Mary and Joseph would not have been able to get on a video call to make the booking, because there was no Zoom at the inn. Tenuous, I know, but come on, I had to get that one in.

Does anyone know who won the World Cup?

Someone said there was a World Cup competition taking place somewhere. I bet you city lot were watching it, with your cans of Tennent’s and your flat-screen TVs. How smug.

Who won, anyway? Ach, who cares?

Sorry, I know I am getting really grumpy. That fact that it is the same TV shows that are being rehashed at Christmas for decades is enough to make anyone fed up.

We hear things got a bit Messi at the World Cup final. Image: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Shutterstock

No, I don’t mean just the films. I turned on the TV last weekend and Noel Edmonds was there, back in hospitals and staggering everyone with conversations with Russian astronauts on the Mir space station, asking such penetrating questions as: what did you have for breakfast?

If that was me, I would be asking how, if everything was weightless, could they go and spend a penny? You know, that is what people would want to know.

A case of viewing déjà vu

The Christmas Day schedules include Norman Wisdom and Les Dawson, who is also on on Boxing Day, when STV again showcases the talents of octogenarians’ fave, Des O’Connor.

Christmas should be full of surprises for all the family, not least with great new TV shows. The telly holds very few of them this Christmastide.

Up in the attic, I have just found a copy of the Radio Times from 1978. Get in touch if you want to borrow it to see what’s on TV this weekend.

You might start to feel like you’ve seen this Christmas before… Image: FTiare/Shutterstock

Last year, there was a surprise for Wee Calum’s dad. A few days before Santa was due, Wee Calum came running down the stairs shouting at the top of his voice: “Dad, Dad. You don’t need to get me that bike I wanted for Christmas.” Puzzled, his father said: “But why not, Calum? I wrote to Santa to ask for it.”

The ecstatic kid could hardly breathe with the excitement and said: “You won’t believe this, Dad, but I just found one exactly like it in the spare room, behind the wardrobe.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented