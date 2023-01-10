Scott Begbie: Is American Psycho a safer read than Peter Pan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Is American Psycho a safer read than Peter Pan?

By Scott Begbie
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:26 am
University trigger warnings are intended to protect students, but are they doing more harm than good? (Image: Popartic/Shutterstock)
University trigger warnings are intended to protect students, but are they doing more harm than good? (Image: Popartic/Shutterstock)

A trigger warning is a world away from an outright ban of “offensive material” – but it is still a step down that road, writes Scott Begbie.

True confession time… I’ve never read Peter Pan, and now it looks as if I never will.

JM Barrie’s classic has been slapped with a trigger warning by Aberdeen University, so I had better steer clear.

I would be shocked – shocked, I tell you – if I were to find a book written by a middle-class Edwardian had “odd perspectives on gender”. And goodness knows what I would make of all those stereotypes of “Red Indians”, and that overarching sense of Empire and entitlement that might – or might not, since I haven’t read it – leap off the page at me.

Nope, I’ll just stick to the Disney film version of Peter Pan, with its portrayal of… Oh, wait a minute.

Maybe I should leave Neverland to its own nefarious devices and retreat back into those safer books I devoured as a kid.

Ah, Enid Blyton, my eternal refuge of innocent childhood, where there isn’t an ounce of racist xenophobia to be found. Well, apart from…

Whoops. OK. Biggles. Can we do Biggles the pilot, and his tales of derring-do against the dastardly… Oh, and there’s another word I won’t be using. Oops. Sorry.

Actor Christian Bale in the film adaptation of American Psycho.

Treasure Island, then? Surely Robert Louis Stevenson’s swashbuckling pirate yarn is a safe haven? Ah, it’s on the trigger warning list from Aberdeen University, right there with The Railway Children and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Sheesh, I think I’m just going to have to stay on safer ground. After all, it’s been a while since I read American Psycho.

Shifting views over time brought us to where we are now

Joking aside, the proliferation of books, films and even TV shows being smacked down for “distressing themes” is a modern phenomenon that should carry its own trigger warning.

Of course, classic – and not-so-classic – tomes will contain the views and attitudes that prevailed at the time they were written. And, of course, much of the world view of bygone eras will be an absolute anathema to the way we think today, chock-full of what we see as misogynistic, racist and outright vile.

We can’t just wave a hand and dismiss our collective cultural memory because it might be upsetting

But, they will also contain the elements that made them classics in the first place. That sense of magic and adventure that sparked young imaginations. The feeling of wonder that gave generations the idea of making the world a better place, and striving towards that.

And more than a fair few of the stories from yesteryear were challenging the concepts of the times, leading to the shift in attitudes that have brought us to where we are.

Books are part of our history – good and bad

We can’t just wave a hand and dismiss our collective cultural memory because it might be upsetting.

To be fair, a trigger warning is a world away from an outright ban of “offensive material”. But it is still a step down that road, and should be taken with extreme caution.

The University of Aberdeen issued a trigger warning to students studying Peter Pan. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

This material is part of our history, a record of how people thought – good or bad – and a benchmark of how far we have come.

And it stands as a warning not to let the offensive and downright dangerous creep into society again. Denying it ever existed leaves the door open for evil to slink back, unnoticed.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

