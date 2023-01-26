Euan McColm: My ability to panic knows no bounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: My ability to panic knows no bounds

By Euan McColm
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 5:09 pm
How long could you last without running water? (Image: LenaLavr/Shutterstock)
How long could you last without running water? (Image: LenaLavr/Shutterstock)

Any fantasies about being able to survive in the wilderness or during a zombie apocalypse vanish as soon as the water supply goes off, writes Euan McColm.

The kids are staying with me and the boy needs new specs, so, after school, we toddle down the hill for him to pick a pair.

We’re only out for half an hour, but, when we get back to the flat, all is not well. The washing machine’s emitting a shrill, incessant beep. It’s shuddering, too.

The girl, ensconced in her room nursing a sore throat, has dealt with this disturbance by turning up the volume on her telly.

A flashing alert on the machine reads “NO WATER”. I open the door and the contents are dry. I turn on a tap and not a drop comes out.

I feel a sense of dread.

Abandoning all logic, I rap on the girl’s bedroom door. “What,” I demand, “have you done to the washing machine?” as if she has thrown in her gym gear and pressed some secret combination of buttons that not only renders the machine useless, but also cuts off the water supply to the flat.

A flicker of self-awareness – just enough to remind me I’m being utterly unreasonable – has me apologising.

“Door!” she shouts, as I leave. She’s at the age where most of our communications are her shouting “door!” at me.

Time to take control

I establish via Twitter that a fractured water main has cut supplies to more than 100,000 homes in Glasgow. The girl’s fully in the clear.

It’s time to take control. I call a family meeting in the kitchen. My heart sinks as I hear the boy call: “Just a minute” followed by the sound of a flushing toilet.

“The water’s off,” I tell them. They are unperturbed. “If it stays off, will school be shut tomorrow?” asks the boy.

What do you do when the washing machine starts screaming for water? Panic (Image: Rozhnovskaya Tanya/Shutterstock)

“OK,” I say, “two things: number ones only; and we need to open up all the taps a little so that when the water comes back, we’ll know.”

They perform this task while I frantically refresh the Scottish Water website. There is no update on when the problem will be solved. How can this be?

A gruelling 45 minutes without water

There’s been no water for three quarters of an hour now. What is so broken with the world that the issue hasn’t already been identified and fixed?

I’m buying bottles of Evian online when the girl tells me the internet says you shouldn’t leave the taps open because that can actually damage the system. For shame, I reply that this must be something new.

There’s enough water in the espresso machine for a double

There’s enough water in the espresso machine for a double. I make one and sit on the sofa, caffeinating my anxiety and rueing my pitiful inability to deal with the slightest crisis.

The door opens. “Dad,” says the boy, a smirk on his face, “You’re probably not going to want to go into the bathroom for a while.”

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

