Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Dandara offers deals on homes at Hazelwood and The Grange

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm
One of Dandara's delightful properties in Aberdeen's west end.
One of Dandara's delightful properties in Aberdeen's west end.

Dandara is encouraging buyers to spring into action with some great deals on a selection of larger homes in the west end of Aberdeen, many of which are ready to move into before Easter.

The four and five-bedroom Beech and Yew properties at Hazelwood and The Grange are available with a range of tailored incentives designed to help house-hunters take the next step up the property ladder.

Home buyers’ personal packages could include flooring, an upgraded kitchen, extras in the property subject to build stage, or a contribution to LBTT/deposit worth up to £28,000 depending on plot.

A Yew kitchen with dining area and double doors out to the garden.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, said: “Now is a great time to start thinking about moving to a more spacious home, particularly if like many people you found it difficult squeezing the family round the table at Christmas or having to ask teenagers to give up their bedrooms so relatives can stay over.

“As an independent house builder we can offer a range of incentives which are designed to meet the individual buyer’s needs. Potential buyers should come along to our sales offices to have a chat about what their requirements are.”

A luxurious bedroom at the Yew by Dandara.

Properties currently available at Hazelwood include a four-bedroom Beech priced from £529,950 and a five-bedroom Yew with sunroom which is priced from £589,950.

The Beech is a great family home with a bright lounge with doors leading through to the large open plan dining kitchen and family room, and bifold doors out to the enclosed garden.

Stylish

A downstairs cloakroom completes the ground floor. Upstairs the main bedroom and second bedroom have en suites and there are two further double bedrooms, a stylish bathroom and an additional storage cupboard.

At The Grange, buyers can choose from the Beech from £539,950, the Yew (without sunroom) priced from £549,950 and the Yew with sunroom, which is priced at £609,950.

The Beech is a lovely family home with lots of room and attractive features.

One of Dandara’s most popular five-bedroom homes, the Yew has a spacious layout with an impressive lounge with double doors leading through into the spectacular open plan kitchen/dining and sunroom (where applicable) .

Upstairs there are five generous double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite, and a family bathroom.

Modern exterior

Also currently available to reserve from plan at Hazelwood are a choice of two and three-bedroom homes, including a two-bedroomed terraced Ash 2 from £249,950.

Alongside a modern exterior featuring solar panels, the latest homes at Hazelwood and The Grange include stylish, contemporary fitted kitchens complete with high-quality appliances, thermostatically controlled showers, landscaped front gardens and generous rear gardens.

A wonderful sunroom at one of the Dandara properties.

The adjacent developments are just over 10 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen, one of the UK’s most exciting and rapidly developing cities, recently named as the third best place to live in the UK by resident review site HomeViews.

Hazlehead Park, with its playground and café, is on the doorstep of the developments and there are superb local amenities, including post office, library, café and shops and access to the River Dee. An Aldi supermarket opened close to Hazelwood last year.

To find out more call 01224 064 271 or visit www.dandara.com.

A pretty interior with a good, flowing layout.
Open plan dining and kitchen with access to the garden.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented