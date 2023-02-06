Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the north-east?

By Len Ironside
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:41 am
Members of the public enjoy 2022's Spectra festival in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)
Members of the public enjoy 2022's Spectra festival in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen and its surrounding areas are losing out on so many fronts, and the political system is letting us down, writes Len Ironside.

The city of Aberdeen is on its knees and desperately needs quality leadership. Recently, it seems the political system has failed the citizens.

Although our council is led by the SNP, and our city SNP MSPs, Kevin Stewart, Jackie Dunbar and Audrey Nicoll, represent us in Holyrood, their combined influence has gone either unseen or ignored by their colleagues.

We lost out on the Acorn carbon capture and storage project, the beachfront plans, and the green freeport bid – valuable initiatives which would bring jobs and prosperity to our part of Scotland.

To be fair, I have heard both Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader in Westminster and Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden arguing for Aberdeen jobs. The problem is that there is no practical way of following the argument up.

It’s a similar situation when it comes to local government funding. Despite Aberdeen being Scotland’s third city and, through the good energy years, the financial powerhouse of the UK, our funding from the Scottish Government settlement is way behind that of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Aberdeen and the wider north-east has missed out financially on several occasions recently (Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson)

It’s a fact that we give the Scottish Government more money in taxes than we receive in Grant Aided Expenditure. And all this when ordinary people are facing a massive cost-of-living crisis, and 40% are having difficulty paying their bills.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) decides council budgets in discussions with the Scottish parliament. The leader of Cosla is also a north-east SNP councillor, Shona Morrison. Although our area has links to power and, indeed, to the first minister, via elected councillors and MSPs, it hasn’t helped the city of Aberdeen. It has not been translated into action.

Aberdeen is losing out on so many fronts

This year, the city is likely to face budget cuts of up to £50 million. Despite an SNP manifesto commitment in 2007 to abolish council tax, nothing has changed. It was frozen for a number of years, in the hope that someone would come up with a new idea, but no political party has produced anything.

As the political system is letting us down, we need to rethink our approach to encouraging and developing the city and its hinterland

It seems ironic that, now, when workers are unable to pay their bills and having to use foodbanks, the government is advising a council tax rise of between 3 and 5% – a move which will simply create further hardship.

And, when government ministers seek headlines by complaining about removing the chewing gum from our pavements, they should equally call on their colleagues in government to provide the money for the equipment and staff to do so.

Some households are struggling to make ends meet (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

That culture of double standards – where one has power but takes no responsibility, and would rather find somebody else to blame – is part of the problem.

Aberdeen is losing out on so many fronts, and, as the political system is letting us down, we need to rethink our approach to encouraging and developing the city and its hinterland.

We have a wealth of talent right here

Who is the voice of Aberdeen and the north-east? Who will fight for us?

What’s needed is a fresh approach. Not private meetings, bringing in individuals from outside the local area.

We have a wealth of talent right here; people who constantly come up with solutions and positive ideas. Somebody needs to take them on board and act.

There have been some very useful suggestions from the policy unit of the Chamber of Commerce, but, again, no one appears to be listening.

Cruise ship AIDAsol will arrive in Aberdeen in April (Image: Port of Aberdeen)

I’ve talked many times about the cruise ships coming to Aberdeen, and the opportunity of a “golden mile”, leading from the new harbour into the city. Refurbishment of the Torry area is needed, to encourage small business growth, with cafes, shops, large visitor centres and more, heading into the centre.

Otherwise, all the tourists from those cruise ships will simply board buses bound for Dunnottar Castle, Balmoral Estate and the whisky distilleries.

Visitors should be encouraged to travel the north and north-east more widely, but we also need to try to keep some tourist money in the city.

Let’s set up a marketing partnership group

In my view, setting up a marketing partnership group is necessary, involving stakeholders who have an important role in promoting a vibrant and dynamic city – those involved in tourism, retail, hospitality, the Chamber of Commerce, our world-renowned universities, the energy industries, the food and fishing sectors.

The group would also need to work closely with our neighbouring council of Aberdeenshire.

Some coordination could help to make Aberdeen and the north-east especially appealing to visitors (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

The city council could drive and coordinate things. We already have a similar set-up in Community Planning, which has key players producing plans for improving our local communities.

A new marketing partnership would bring together the various talents and experiences which the council lacks. The group would have a stronger influence speaking as one voice for the city and shire – a voice which could not be ignored.

But this plan would require strong and direct leadership. Perhaps that’s the biggest challenge of all.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

