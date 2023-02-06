Ross County scorer Jordan White targets further rise up table after bold Ibrox display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White has no idea why he keeps scoring against Rangers – but the striker is eager to help Ross County now turn the heat on the rest of the Premiership sides.

The experienced frontman celebrated his 31st birthday by heading home an equaliser in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Ibrox, adding to the four goals he scored against the Light Blues last term.

The ex-Inverness forward has now scored six goals this season for the Staggies, boosted by the additions of Simon Murray from Queen’s Park and Eamonn Brophy on loan from St Mirren.

It was a bold display from the Staggies against Michael Beale’s Gers side, who have not lost any of his 12 games in charge.

White’s second half header cancelled out Malik Tillman’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick winner denied County a share of the spoils and they remain in 10th position in the league, one point ahead of Motherwell and Dundee United.

They have no game this weekend due to the Scottish Cup taking over, so return to action on February 18 when they play St Mirren in Paisley.

Positives for County to build upon

White was pleased with the side’s performance in Govan and hopes they can carry that on after beating Kilmarnock and drawing with Hibs last week.

He said: “We put a lot into the game. Tactically, we got a lot of things right.

“Rangers are a good team and you have to ride your luck at times, but overall we can be pleased with our performance.

“We will take the positives and build on this. We can’t just do that against Rangers, we have to do it against the teams around us.

“A few boys have come in (during the transfer window) and that’s freshened the place up.

“Last week, we done well by picking up four points.

“We showed against Rangers that we shouldn’t be down where we are in the league.

“We’ve come to a place like Ibrox and created chances and had a lot of the ball, but we must take the positives from it.”

As for his record against Rangers, White said: “I don’t know what it is about these games. The ball keeps falling to me at the right times and I’m there to put it away.

“These games take care of themselves. Everybody is always up for them. You come to a big stadium like Ibrox where there’s good support and you get an adrenaline rush.”

Attacking approach almost paid off

White was partnered up top by Brophy in the first half then Murray in the second as they looked for a way in against Rangers.

And he reckons they were not far away from being successful with their bold approach this time.

He said: “You try different things against the Old Firm. It is always going to be tough, no matter how you play, but if you can have that wee bit more threat going forward, you make them do things they don’t really want to do. That worked on Saturday and we just came up short.

“We have tweaked the formation as well and it seems to be working, so it’s looking good.”

Saints move didn’t turn White’s head

Premiership rivals St Johnstone made a move for White during the winter window, but the powerful striker insists he had no interest in leaving the Highlands.

He added: “At the end of the day, I’m a Ross County player. I’m happy and settled and, to be honest, I didn’t think too much of it.”