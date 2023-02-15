Kezia Dugdale: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kezia Dugdale: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland

By Kezia Dugdale
February 15, 2023, 3:38 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 4:42 pm
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.

To be Scotland’s first female First Minister, and then the country’s longest serving First Minister, is an incredible achievement.

There are thousands upon thousands of young women in Scotland and further afield today who stand taller and believe they can be anything they want to be – including the most powerful politician in the country – because they saw Nicola Sturgeon lead the way.

She is a formidable politician and she leaves office on her own terms and in a strong position to define her own legacy.

Hundreds of thousands of column inches will be frantically battered into computers over the coming days, analysing what this means for the future of her party, the independence movement and the next UK General Election.

Others will focus on her domestic record and its highs and lows.

Some will look for alternative explanations for why she is stepping down as First Minister, and why now.

In the spirit of sisterhood, I believe her.

That was the most breathtaking and candid resignation speech I have ever heard. And I doubt you’ll ever hear one like it from a male politician.

It was a speech where perceived weakness was presented as strength.

A speech which centred on knowing when to go. Or when there’s not enough “gas in the tank” – a phrase now trademarked to another figurehead of female leadership, Jacinda Ardern.

Sturgeon balanced commitment to Scotland and loved ones

She also spoke openly and frankly about the cost of high political office on the individual.

Nicola Sturgeon at the lectern in Bute House
Nicola Sturgeon announcing she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Not just to your own health and general wellbeing, but to your ability to go to the shops, meet friends for a coffee or open your front door with wet hair and in tracky bottoms.

Everyday things which most people take for granted become risks to be assessed, because 99.9% of the population don’t just know who you are, they know what they think about you.

These might strike you as trivial matters. But they are, in reality, enormous. And over time they build a claustrophobia that must feel crushing to someone of Nicola Sturgeon’s prominence.

For, as she reminded us in her resignation speech, she is more than the day job.

She is a daughter, a sister, an aunty and a wife. All relationships that have no doubt been affected by the unrelenting demands of the job.

Nicola Sturgeon is embraced by her mother in a crowd of SNP supporters at the party conference in Perth Concert Hall.
Nicola Sturgeon is embraced by her mother Joan, at a SNP party conference at Perth Concert Hall,

The families of prominent politicians have to look on in horror as the person they love is annihilated by often faceless, but always sad, little bullies on the internet.

Loved ones live in fear of the day that online warfare becomes a real world act of anger or violence.

‘Working class girl from Irvine knew what mattered’

I spent my political career in opposition to Nicola Sturgeon on so many fronts. So forgive me for taking the time to detail some of her successes that may get missed in the footnotes of history.

They are actions that make me proud to live in this country, which has been shaped by decisions she took in our national Parliament.

Kezia Dugdale, Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon
Former Scottish Labour and Scottish Conservative leaders Kezia Dugdale and Ruth Davidson with soon to be former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Children who grew up in the care of the state go to university now on a full bursary and leave with no debt.

They also have a right to return to care and are no longer declared homeless on their 16th birthday.

Thousands more young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and poor postcodes get into and graduate from university because of targets she set and improvements to the support system she made.

This working class girl from Irvine knew why that mattered.

Nicola Sturgeon legacy on equality is impressive

Nicola Sturgeon championed LGBT rights, first with equal marriage and now with the Gender Reform Act.

In doing so, she proved there’s no contradiction between feminism and LGBT activism.

Nicola Sturgeon surrounded by Pride marchers
Nicola Sturgeon joins people taking part in a Pride Glasgow rally.

She also championed the agency of women in war torn countries with Scottish Government to help them rebuild and reform.

And she has taken the first steps towards making misogyny a hate crime in what will be ground-breaking and world leading legislation later this year.

This combined with major reforms of sexual offence laws and vastly expanded state funded childcare will be a legacy for women that will stand the test of time.

Her commitment to equality has been steadfast, absolute and utterly progressive.

So in the spirit of sisterhood and the pursuit of equality, I say thank you First Minister

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon has deftly jumped before she was pushed
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Campbell Gunn: 'Rising stars' of SNP aren't up to taking the top job right…
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Colin Farquhar: Extraordinary Hollywood spirit is alive and well in the north
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn't mean end of hard work for land…
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Chris Deerin: Despite Labour optimism, Scottish voters don't have much to feel hopeful about

Most Read

1
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
2
First minister's resignation: Nicola Sturgeon said she made up her mind on her future at the funeral of "very, very dear friend" Allan Angus. Image: PA/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon: Aberdeenshire funeral of ‘very, very dear friend’ made up mind on resignation
3
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
4
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper
6
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with ‘happy tears’ after 48 years of service
7
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
8
man arrested Inverness
Man arrested following disturbance in Schoolhill area of Aberdeen
9
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
10
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
First taste: We tried out The Atrium, the latest restaurant to open in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph
Kezia Dugdale is proud of the progress the country has made during Nicola Sturgeon's reign as leader.
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him

Editor's Picks

Most Commented